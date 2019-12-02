Sembcorp Industries : Daily Share Buy-Back
12/02/2019 | 06:00am EST
'Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back
Notice' Announcement - SG191202OTHRGYKO
Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition.
Date of Purchase
02/12/2019
Total Number of shares purchased
150,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
150,000
Price Paid per share
SGD 2.22
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, SGD 333,400.85 clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the
shares
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to
Number
Percentage#
date^
By way of Market Acquisition
1,015,100
0.057
By way off Market Acquisition on equal
0
0
access scheme
Total
1,015,100
0.057
#Percentage of company's issued shares ^From the date on which share buy-back excluding treasury shares as at the date of mandate is obtained
the share buy-back resolution
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
1,786,296,456
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
1,251,276
