SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(SCIL)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sembcorp Industries : Daily Share Buy-Back

0
12/02/2019 | 06:00am EST

'Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back

Notice' Announcement - SG191202OTHRGYKO

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

Securities

Name

ISIN

Stock Code

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

SG1R50925390

U96

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

SG191202OTHRGYKO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Designation

Contact Details

Kwong Sook May

Company Secretary

67233070/3067

Effective Date and Time of the event

Price Sensitivity

Description (Please provide a detailed

description of the event in the box below)

No

Share Buy-Back by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy- back

18/04/2019

Section A

Name of Overseas exchange where

Maximum number of shares authorised for Purchase made by way of market

company has dual listing

purchase

acquisition

NA

35,739,673

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

02/12/2019

Total Number of shares purchased

150,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

150,000

Price Paid per share

SGD 2.22

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, SGD 333,400.85 clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to

Number

Percentage#

date^

By way of Market Acquisition

1,015,100

0.057

By way off Market Acquisition on equal

0

0

access scheme

Total

1,015,100

0.057

#Percentage of company's issued shares ^From the date on which share buy-back excluding treasury shares as at the date of mandate is obtained

the share buy-back resolution

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,786,296,456

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

1,251,276

Attachments

For Public Dissemination

Update Info

Created By

Last Updated By

SookMay Kwong (SembCorpI01)

Admin Administrator (Admin)

Created Date

Last Update Date

02/12/2019 05:47:07 PM

02/12/2019 05:47:09 PM

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:59:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 9 628 M
EBIT 2019 705 M
Net income 2019 350 M
Debt 2019 8 974 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 3 912 M
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,68  SGD
Last Close Price 2,19  SGD
Spread / Highest target 55,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Garry McGregor Group President, CEO & Director
Kong Hua Ang Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Eric Mun Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD-14.12%2 861
SEMPRA ENERGY36.12%41 515
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.42%40 048
ORSTED AS43.45%38 707
ENGIE14.65%38 153
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.43%31 305
