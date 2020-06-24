Log in
Sembcorp Industries : Date of Release for Sembcorp Industries' 1H2020 Financial Results

06/24/2020

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

DATE OF RELEASE FOR SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES' 1H2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Singapore, June 24, 2020 - Sembcorp Industries wishes to announce that the 1H2020 Financial Results will be released on Friday, July 17, 2020 after trading hours.

The Notice will be updated should there be any amendments.

For further information, please contact:

Ms Ng Lay San

Senior Vice President

Group Strategic Communications & Sustainability DID : +65 6723 3150

Email : ng.laysan@sembcorp.com

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2020 08:36:09 UTC
