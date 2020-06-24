Sembcorp Industries : Date of Release for Sembcorp Industries' 1H2020 Financial Results

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

DATE OF RELEASE FOR SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES' 1H2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Singapore, June 24, 2020 - Sembcorp Industries wishes to announce that the 1H2020 Financial Results will be released on Friday, July 17, 2020 after trading hours.

The Notice will be updated should there be any amendments.

For further information, please contact:

Ms Ng Lay San

Senior Vice President

Group Strategic Communications & Sustainability DID : +65 6723 3150

Email : ng.laysan@sembcorp.com