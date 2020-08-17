Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sembcorp Industries Ltd    U96   SG1R50925390

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(U96)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sembcorp Industries : Establishes First Integrated Urban Development in Myanmar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 05:48am EDT

SEMBCORP ESTABLISHES FIRST INTEGRATED URBAN DEVELOPMENT IN MYANMAR

Yangon, August 17, 2020 - Sembcorp Development (Sembcorp), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, will develop its first integrated urban development in The Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

Under the direction of the Union Government, the Myanmar Investment Commission issued a permit approving the development of the Myanmar Singapore Industrial Park. With the issuance of the permit, to complete the process, an agreement will be signed shortly with the Yangon Region Government for the lease of 436 hectares of land in the Hlegu Township of Yangon Region for industrial, residential and commercial purposes. The industrial park will be developed over a period of nine years, in tandem with market demand.

Myanmar Singapore (Hlegu) Industrial Park JV Co (MSIP JVCo) will undertake the master development of the Myanmar Singapore Industrial Park. MSIP JVCo was incorporated in Myanmar with a paid-up capital of US$2 million (approximately S$2.8 million). Its shareholders comprise Sembcorp CSSD Myanmar, Pahtama Group and Myanmar Agribusiness in the proportions of 67%, 18% and 15% respectively. Sembcorp's effective ownership in MSIP JVCo is 50.6%.

The development of the Myanmar Singapore Industrial Park is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

- End -

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:47:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
05:48aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Establishes First Integrated Urban Development in Myanmar
PU
08/14SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Proposed Distribution in Specie of Ordinary Shares in the ..
PU
08/11SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
PU
08/11SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Results of the EGM on 11 August 2020
PU
08/10SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Request For Trading Halt
PU
08/10SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Extraordinary General Meeting in Relation to the Proposed ..
PU
08/06SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Proposed Rights Issue / Proposed Distribution-in-specie - ..
PU
08/05SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Extraordinary General Meeting in Relation to the Proposed ..
PU
07/29SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Completes Divestment of Water Business in Chile
PU
07/29SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Proposed Rights Issue / Proposed Distribution-in-specie - ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 650 M 5 588 M 5 588 M
Net income 2020 77,9 M 56,9 M 56,9 M
Net Debt 2020 9 062 M 6 620 M 6 620 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 3 412 M 2 490 M 2 493 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 16 482
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,13 SGD
Last Close Price 1,91 SGD
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Yin Wong President & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Hua Ang Non-Executive Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Hassan bin Marican Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD-16.59%2 490
ORSTED A/S29.11%59 341
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.56%41 069
SEMPRA ENERGY-12.93%38 150
ENGIE-18.40%33 547
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-10.33%32 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group