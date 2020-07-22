Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sembcorp Industries Ltd    U96   SG1R50925390

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(U96)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sembcorp Industries : Extraordinary General Meeting To be Held on 11 August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 12:21pm EDT

This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada or Japan. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States, Canada or Japan. The provisional allotments of Sembcorp Marine ("SCM") Rights Shares, the SCM Rights Shares and the Excess SCM Rights Shares referred to in the Circular (as defined herein) have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 11 AUGUST 2020

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular (as defined below).

Singapore, 22 July 2020 -

  1. Background. Sembcorp Industries Ltd ("SCI" or the "Company") refers to:
    1. the Company's announcements dated 8 June 2020 in relation to the Proposed Distribution and the Distribution Resolution;
    2. the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 passed by Parliament on 7 April 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for listed companies in Singapore to, inter alia, conduct general meetings, either wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; and
    3. the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 (the "Order") which was gazetted on 13 April 2020 and was deemed to have come into operation on 27 March 2020, and which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, inter alia, general meetings of companies.
  3. Date, time and conduct of SCI EGM. The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has today issued a circular to shareholders of the Company ("SCI Shareholders") dated 22 July 2020 (the "Circular") setting out further information on the Proposed Distribution and the Distribution Resolution. The purpose of the Circular

is to provide SCI Shareholders with information pertaining to, and to seek SCI Shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "SCI EGM") for the Proposed Distribution. Pursuant to the Order, the SCI EGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means, on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 at 11.30 a.m.(Singapore time).

The Company's Chairman, Mr Ang Kong Hua, and Group President & CEO, Mr Wong Kim Yin, will conduct the proceedings of the SCI EGM. Substantial and relevant questions which SCI Shareholders have submitted in advance will be responded to at the SCI EGM, or prior to the SCI EGM via the Company's website and SGXNET.

  1. Circular, Notice and Proxy Form. Printed copies of the Circular, the notice of the SCI EGM (the "Notice") and the Proxy Form will be sent to SCI Shareholders and may also be accessed at the Company's website and will also be made available on the Singapore Exchange Limited ("SGX") website1.
  2. No personal attendance at the SCI EGM. Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Singapore, SCI Shareholders will not be allowed to attend the SCI EGM in person.
  3. Alternative arrangements for participation at the SCI EGM. SCI Shareholders may participate at the SCI EGM by:
    1. observing and / or listening to the SCI EGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream;
    2. submitting questions in advance of the SCI EGM; and
    3. appointing the Chairman of the SCI EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the SCI EGM, if such SCI Shareholder wishes to exercise his / her / its voting rights at the SCI EGM.

Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the SCI EGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

6. Persons who hold SCI Shares through relevant intermediaries. Persons who hold ordinary shares of the Company ("SCI Shares") through relevant intermediaries (as

1The Circular, the Notice and the Proxy Form may be accessed at the Company's website at the URL https://www.sembcorp.com/en/investor-relations/extraordinary-general-meetingand on the SGX website at the URL https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements.

2

defined in section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore), including CPFIS Members and SRS Investors, and who wish to participate in the SCI EGM by:

  1. observing and / or listening to the SCI EGM proceedings via live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream;
  2. submitting questions in advance of the SCI EGM; and / or
  3. appointing the Chairman of the SCI EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the SCI EGM, if such SCI Shareholder wishes to exercise his / her / its voting rights at the SCI EGM,

should contact the relevant intermediary (which would include, in the case of CPFIS Members and SRS Investors, their respective CPF agent banks and SRS Approved Banks) through which they hold such SCI Shares as soon as possible in order for the necessary arrangements to be made for their participation in the SCI EGM.

7. Key dates / deadlines. In summary, the key dates / deadlines which SCI Shareholders should take note of are set out in the table below:

Key dates

Actions

10.00 a.m. on 23 July

SCI Shareholders may begin to pre-register at

2020 (Thursday)

https://www.sembcorp.com/en/investor-

relations/extraordinary-general-meetingfor live

audio-visual webcast / live audio-only stream of the

SCI EGM proceedings.

11.30 a.m. on 5 August

Deadline for CPFIS Members or SRS Investors who

2020 (Wednesday)

wish to appoint the Chairman of the SCI EGM as

proxy to approach their respective CPF agent banks

or SRS Approved Banks to submit their votes.

11.30 a.m. on 8 August 2020

Deadline for SCI Shareholders to:

(Saturday)

pre-register for live audio-visual webcast / live

audio-only stream of the SCI EGM

proceedings;

3

Key dates

Actions

submit questions in advance; and

submit Proxy Forms.

12.00 p.m. on 10 August

Authenticated SCI Shareholders will receive an

2020 (Monday)

email which will contain user ID and password

details, as well as the link to access the live audio-

visual webcast and a toll-free telephone number

and conference code to access the live audio-only

stream of the SCI EGM proceedings (the

"Confirmation Email").

SCI Shareholders who do not receive the

Confirmation Email by 12.00 p.m. on 10 August

2020, but have registered by the 8 August 2020

deadline should contact the Company's Share

Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at +65

6228 0506 before 5.00 p.m. on 10 August 2020 or

between 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on 11 August

2020.

Date and time of SCI

Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and

EGM - 11.30 a.m. on 11

enter the user ID and password to access the

August 2020 (Tuesday)

live audio-visual webcast of the SCI EGM

proceedings; or

Call the toll-free telephone number and enter

the conference code in the Confirmation Email

to access the live audio-only stream of the SCI

EGM proceedings.

4

  1. Further information. For more information, SCI Shareholders can refer to the FAQs on the Company's website at the URL https://www.sembcorp.com/en/investor-
    relations/extraordinary-general-meeting,email the Company at investorrelations@sembcorp.comor call DBS Bank Ltd.'s hotline number at +65 6878 2150 (during office hours only from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m., Monday to Friday).
  2. Important reminder. Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the Company may be required to change its arrangements for the SCI EGM at short notice. SCI Shareholders should check at the URL https://www.sembcorp.com/en/investor-relations/extraordinary-general-meetingfor the latest updates on the status of the SCI EGM.

The Company would like to thank all SCI Shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling the Company to hold the SCI EGM with the optimum safe distancing measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Kwong Sook May

Company Secretary

22 July 2020

Singapore

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to acquire, any SCM Shares, SCM Rights Shares or to take up any entitlements to SCM Rights Shares in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. No person should acquire any SCM Rights Shares except on the basis of the information contained in an offer information statement to be lodged by Sembcorp Marine Ltd with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The information contained in this announcement should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations. The issue, exercise or sale of SCM Rights Shares and the acquisition or purchase of the SCM Rights Shares are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The Company assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

The distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions other than Singapore may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and such other documents come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

5

Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement.

6

APPENDIX

Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the SCI EGM

SCI Shareholders will be able to observe and / or listen to the SCI EGM proceedings through a live audio-visual webcast or live audio-only stream via their mobile phones, tablets or computers, submit questions in advance of the SCI EGM and vote by appointing the Chairman of the SCI EGM as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the SCI EGM.

To do so, they will need to complete the following steps:

No.

Steps

Details

1.

Pre-registration

SCI Shareholders must pre-register at the pre-

registration website at

https://www.sembcorp.com/en/investor-

relations/extraordinary-general-meetingfrom

10.00 a.m. on 23 July 2020 till 11.30 a.m. on 8

August 2020 to enable the Company to verify

their status as SCI Shareholders.

Following the verification, authenticated SCI

Shareholders will receive an email by 12.00 p.m.

on 10 August 2020. The email will contain user

ID and password details, as well as the link to

access the live audio-visual webcast and a toll-

free telephone number and conference code to

access the live audio-only stream of the SCI

EGM proceedings.

SCI Shareholders who do not receive an email by

12.00 p.m. on 10 August 2020, but have registered by the 8 August 2020 deadline should contact the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at +65 6228 0506

7

No.

Steps

Details

before 5.00 p.m. on 10 August 2020 or between

9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on 11 August 2020.

2.

Submit

SCI Shareholders will not be able to ask

questions in

questions at the SCI EGM live during the

advance

webcast or audio-stream, and therefore it is

important for SCI Shareholders to pre-register

and submit their questions in advance of the

SCI EGM.

Submission of questions. SCI Shareholders

can submit questions related to the resolutions to

be tabled for approval at the SCI EGM to the

Chairman of the SCI EGM, in advance of the SCI

EGM, in the following manner:

(a) Via pre-registration website. SCI

Shareholders who pre-register to observe and

/ or listen to the SCI EGM proceedings may

submit their questions via the pre-registration

website at

https://www.sembcorp.com/en/investor-

relations/extraordinary-general-meeting.

Pre-registration commences from 10.00 a.m.

on 23 July 2020.

(b) By post. SCI Shareholders may also submit

their questions by post to the Company's Share

Registrar, M & C Private Limited, at 112

Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902.

When sending in your questions by post,

please also provide the following details:

8

No.

Steps

Details

  • your full name;
  • your address; and
  • the manner in which you hold SCI Shares (e.g., via CDP, CPF or SRS).

Deadline to submit questions. All questions

must be submitted, and must be received by the

Company or the Company's Share Registrar (as

the case may be), no later than 11.30 a.m. on 8

August 2020.

Addressing questions. The Company will

endeavour to address substantial and relevant

questions received from SCI Shareholders.

Substantial and relevant questions which SCI

Shareholders have submitted in advance by the

stipulated deadline will be responded to at the

SCI EGM, or prior to the SCI EGM via the

Company's website and SGXNET.

Minutes of SCI EGM. The Company will publish

the minutes of the SCI EGM on the Company's

website and on SGXNET within one month after

the SCI EGM, and the minutes will include the

substantial and relevant questions from SCI

Shareholders and the Company's responses.

3.

Submit Proxy

Appointment of Chairman of the SCI EGM as

Forms to vote

proxy. SCI Shareholders (whether individual or

corporate) who pre-register to observe and / or

listen to the SCI EGM proceedings and wish to

vote on the resolutions to be tabled at the SCI

9

No.

Steps

Details

EGM must appoint the Chairman of the SCI EGM as their proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the SCI EGM, in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy Form.

Specific voting instructions to be given. Where SCI Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) appoint the Chairman of the SCI EGM as their proxy, they must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the Proxy Form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the SCI EGM as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

Submission of Proxy Forms. Proxy Forms must be submitted in the following manner:

  1. if submitted by post, be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road, #05-01, Singapore 068902; or
  2. if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the Company's Share Registrar at gpe@mncsingapore.com,

and in either case, received by the Company's Share Registrar no later than 11.30 a.m. on 8

August 2020.

An SCI Shareholder who wishes to submit a Proxy Form must first download (where necessary) and complete the Proxy Form, before (i) signing the

10

No.

Steps

Details

Proxy Form and submitting it by post to the address provided above, (ii) signing and scanning the Proxy Form and sending it by email to the email address provided above, or (iii) attaching his

  • her / its electronic signature to the Proxy Form and sending it by email to the email address provided above.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for SCI Shareholders to submit completed Proxy Forms by post, SCI Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed Proxy Forms electronically via email.

CPFIS Members or SRS Investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the SCI EGM as proxy should approach their respective CPF agent banks or SRS Approved Banks to submit their votes by 11.30 a.m. on 5 August 2020.

11

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 16:20:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
12:21pSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Extraordinary General Meeting To be Held on 11 August 2020
PU
07/17SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Posts 1H2020 Net Loss Amid Challenging Market Conditions
PU
07/02SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Formation of Sembcorp Infra Holdings and Share Capital Inc..
PU
06/30Domestic consolidation to drive Asia M&A revival during coronavirus fallout
RE
06/25SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Annual General Meeting - Minutes
PU
06/25EXCLUSIVE : Legal tussles snarl millions in oil from Hin Leong deals
RE
06/25EXCLUSIVE : Legal tussles snarl millions in oil from Hin Leong deals
RE
06/24Competing claims for oil cargoes linked to Hin Leong
RE
06/24SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Date of Release for Sembcorp Industries' 1H2020 Financial ..
PU
06/22SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Redemption and Cancellation of S$200,000,000 3.70 per cent..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 718 M 5 578 M 5 578 M
Net income 2020 112 M 81,2 M 81,2 M
Net Debt 2020 9 642 M 6 968 M 6 968 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 3 126 M 2 257 M 2 259 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 16 482
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,09 SGD
Last Close Price 1,75 SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Yin Wong President & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Hua Ang Non-Executive Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Hassan bin Marican Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD-23.58%2 283
ORSTED A/S30.71%58 386
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.37%40 376
SEMPRA ENERGY-17.30%36 650
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.26%34 203
E.ON SE12.51%32 109
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group