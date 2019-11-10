Sembcorp Industries : Launches ‘ezi', A Recycling-Made-Easy Mobile Application

PRESS RELEASE

SEMBCORP LAUNCHES 'EZI', A RECYCLING-MADE-EASY MOBILE APPLICATION

Singapore, November 10, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) today announced the launch of 'ezi', a mobile application that provides a more convenient way of recycling in Singapore.

The app offers a variety of features including interactive educational elements to recycle right as well as doorstep collection services. For every successful collection, users will be rewarded for their recyclables.

The 'ezi' app is a pilot programme by Sembcorp to help boost local recycling rates as well as raise public awareness of recycling right. Its doorstep collection feature will first be rolled out to households with postal codes starting with 73 in the Woodlands zone. As the first government- contracted public waste collector company to launch a mobile application to recover more recyclables in Singapore, Sembcorp will continue to do more public outreach and partnerships with schools and organisations to hold recycling collection drives via the 'ezi' recycling mobile application.

The app was officially launched by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, at an event held at Kampung Admiralty today. The event was also graced by Dr Teo Ho Pin, Mayor of North West District, Mr Tan Meng Dui, Chief Executive Officer of the National Environment Agency, and partners such as DBS and Republic Polytechnic who have supported and collaborated with Sembcorp on the development of this app.

Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, Southeast Asia & China (Energy), Sembcorp, said, "Sustainability is a strategic cornerstone of our business, not just here in Singapore but across all the markets we operate in. We are committed to enabling a low-carbonand circular economy to make a lasting positive impact on local communities. The 'ezi' app is a good example of our efforts in developing innovative solutions to create a sustainable future."

Neo Hong Keat, Senior Vice President (Waste Management), Sembcorp, said, "As a significant player in Singapore's waste management industry, we want to help improve recycling rates. Through the 'ezi' app, we hope to raise public awareness on how to recycle right and to bring these conversations to the forefront to drive a change in public behavior. Most importantly, we also want