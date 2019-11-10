Sembcorp Industries : Launches ‘ezi', A Recycling-Made-Easy Mobile Application

PRESS RELEASE
SEMBCORP LAUNCHES 'EZI', A RECYCLING-MADE-EASY MOBILE APPLICATION
Singapore, November 10, 2019 - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) today announced the launch of 'ezi', a mobile application that provides a more convenient way of recycling in Singapore.
The app offers a variety of features including interactive educational elements to recycle right as well as doorstep collection services. For every successful collection, users will be rewarded for their recyclables.
The 'ezi' app is a pilot programme by Sembcorp to help boost local recycling rates as well as raise public awareness of recycling right. Its doorstep collection feature will first be rolled out to households with postal codes starting with 73 in the Woodlands zone. As the first government- contracted public waste collector company to launch a mobile application to recover more recyclables in Singapore, Sembcorp will continue to do more public outreach and partnerships with schools and organisations to hold recycling collection drives via the 'ezi' recycling mobile application.
The app was officially launched by Dr Amy Khor, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, at an event held at Kampung Admiralty today. The event was also graced by Dr Teo Ho Pin, Mayor of North West District, Mr Tan Meng Dui, Chief Executive Officer of the National Environment Agency, and partners such as DBS and Republic Polytechnic who have supported and collaborated with Sembcorp on the development of this app.
Koh Chiap Khiong, Head of Singapore, Southeast Asia & China (Energy), Sembcorp, said, "Sustainability is a strategic cornerstone of our business, not just here in Singapore but across all the markets we operate in. We are committed to enabling a low-carbonand circular economy to make a lasting positive impact on local communities. The 'ezi' app is a good example of our efforts in developing innovative solutions to create a sustainable future."
Neo Hong Keat, Senior Vice President (Waste Management), Sembcorp, said, "As a significant player in Singapore's waste management industry, we want to help improve recycling rates. Through the 'ezi' app, we hope to raise public awareness on how to recycle right and to bring these conversations to the forefront to drive a change in public behavior. Most importantly, we also want
to provide a convenient way for the public to recycle their household items by providing doorstep collection services. We hope that this initiative will help reduce the amount of waste we generate as a nation. We also look forward to working with like-minded partners on this journey as we strive towards a zero waste nation."
By the end of 2020, Sembcorp plans to progressively roll out its recycling services to other residential zones and form wider partnerships with fellow environmentally conscious organisations to transform the app into a marketplace for recycling.
The 'ezi' app is available for download on both Apple store and Google Play. Visit www.ezi- recycling.comto find out more.
-END-
ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES
Sembcorp Industries is a leading energy, marine and urban development group, operating across multiple markets worldwide.
As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is poised to benefit from the global energy transition. With a strong track record in developing and developed markets, we provide solutions across the energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas & Power, Renewables & Environment, and Merchant & Retail sectors. We have a balanced energy portfolio of 12,500 megawatts, including thermal power plants, renewable wind and solar power assets, as well as biomass and energy-from- waste facilities. In addition, Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well as an established brand name in urban development.
In Singapore, Sembcorp is also a leading integrated solid waste management service provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services to the municipal, industrial and commercial sectors. We serve over 500,000 households and more than 5,000 industrial and commercial customers, government agencies and healthcare establishments.
Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$24 billion and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.
