Sembcorp Industries : Notice of Record Date and Dividend Payment Date

Notice of Record Date and Dividend Payment Date

Notice is hereby given that the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed on May, 28, 2020 to determine members' entitlements to the proposed dividend.

Duly completed transfers of shares received by the Company's Share Registrar, M & C Services Private Limited, at 112 Robinson Road #05-01 Singapore 068902, up to 5.00 p.m. on May, 27, 2020 (the "Record Date") will be registered to determine members' entitlements to the proposed dividend.

Subject as aforesaid, members whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares of the Company as at 5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be entitled to the proposed dividend. The proposed dividend, if approved by members at the Annual General Meeting, will be paid on June, 3, 2020.