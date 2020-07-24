Sembcorp Industries : Proposed Rights Issue / Proposed Distribution-in-specie - Dealings Disclosure

Log in
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD (U96)

07/24/2020 | 05:51am EDT

IN RELATION TO PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS AND CORPORATE ACTIONS UNDERTAKEN BY SEMBCORP

MARINE LTD AND SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

DEALINGS DISCLOSURE

  1. INTRODUCTION
    On 8 June 2020, announcements (the "Announcements") were made in relation to certain proposed transactions and corporate actions (the "Proposed Transactions") to be undertaken by Sembcorp Marine Ltd ("SCM") and Sembcorp Industries Ltd ("SCI"). The Proposed Transactions involve a rights issue undertaken by SCM for the issuance of new ordinary shares in the capital of SCM (the "SCM- Shares"), along with an inter-conditional distribution in specie by SCI of its stake in SCM to the holders of shares in the capital of SCI (the "SCI-Shares"), as well as a whitewash waiver sought by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited ("Temasek") from the minority shareholders of SCM in respect of potential mandatory general offer obligations arising from the first two aforementioned steps. Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited ("CS Singapore") is the sole financial adviser to Temasek in relation to the Proposed Transactions, and CS Singapore is part of Credit Suisse Group AG and its subsidiaries (the "CS Group").
    All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Announcements.
  2. DEALINGS
    Pursuant to Rule 12.1 of the Code and the Practice Statement on the Exemption of Connected Fund Managers and Principal Traders under the Code issued by the Securities Industry Council on 1 February 2018 (the "Practice Statement"), CS Singapore wishes to announce the dealings in relevant securities by CS Singapore and its associates on 23 July 2020.
    The resultant holdings in securities following the transactions on 23 July 2020 is 4,368,619, and the resultant total percentage is 0.2447%1.

Issued by

CREDIT SUISSE (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

24 July 2020

1 The percentage shareholding is computed based on the total issued equity capital of SCI being 1,785,574,930 SCI-Shares, as set out in the Announcements.

DEALINGS ON 23 JULY 2020

Party Involved

Type of Security

Nature of Investment Clients

Date of

Total Number

Price Transacted and (in

(In relation to transactions

(SCM-Shares, SCI-

and Nature of Dealing

Dealing

of Securities /

relation to transactions

involving Exempt Principal

Shares, Convertible

Reference

involving Exempt Principal

Traders) Highest and

Securities, Options,

Securities (as

Traders) Total Amount Paid

Lowest Prices Paid and/or

Warrants or

applicable)

and/or Received

Received

Derivatives)

Credit

SCI-Shares

Sale of securities to

23 July 2020

33,000

SGD1.79/

Highest: SGD 1.79 and

Suisse

hedge pre-existing client

SGD59,070.00

Lowest: SGD 1.79

(Hong Kong)

derivatives trades.

Limited

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 09:50:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
