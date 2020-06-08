Sembcorp Industries : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

6/8/2020 Request for Lifting of Trading Halt::Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

Securities

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - SG1R50925390 - U96

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-Jun-2020 17:18:11

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Announcement Reference

SG200608OTHRIFOA

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kwong Sook May

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

09/06/2020 08:30