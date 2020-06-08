Log in
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(U96)
Sembcorp Industries : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

06/08/2020 | 05:48am EDT

6/8/2020

REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT::REQUEST FOR LIFTING OF TRADING HALT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

Securities

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD - SG1R50925390 - U96

Note: In line with current market practice, the halt on trading on SGX-ST of all securities related to the counter(s) have also been similarly lifted.

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Request for Lifting of Trading Halt

Date &Time of Broadcast

08-Jun-2020 17:18:11

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Request For Lifting Of Trading Halt

Announcement Reference

SG200608OTHRIFOA

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Kwong Sook May

Designation

Company Secretary

Effective Date and Time of the event

09/06/2020 08:30

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 09:47:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 8 523 M 6 122 M 6 122 M
Net income 2020 331 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2020 9 149 M 6 571 M 6 571 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,54x
Yield 2020 2,81%
Capitalization 2 728 M 1 960 M 1 959 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 16 482
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Neil Garry McGregor Group President, CEO & Director
Kong Hua Ang Non-Executive Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Hassan Marican Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD-33.19%1 960
ORSTED A/S12.86%49 532
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.72%41 009
SEMPRA ENERGY-11.68%39 138
ENGIE-18.82%31 926
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.38%30 160
