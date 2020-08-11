Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Sembcorp Industries Ltd    U96   SG1R50925390

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(U96)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sembcorp Industries : Results of the EGM on 11 August 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 12:16am EDT

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States, Canada or Japan. The provisional allotments of SCM Rights Shares, the SCM Rights Shares and the Excess SCM Rights Shares as referred to in the Circular (as defined herein) have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Company Registration No. 199802418D

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC MEANS ON 11 AUGUST 2020

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings ascribed to them in the Circular (as defined below).

The Company refers to its announcements dated 8 June 2020 and 22 July 2020, and the circular to SCI Shareholders dated 22 July 2020 (the "Circular"), in relation to the Proposed Distribution.

Pursuant to Rule 704(16) of the Listing Manual, the Company is pleased to announce that the Distribution Resolution set out in the Notice dated 22 July 2020 was duly approved and passed by the SCI Shareholders at the SCI EGM held on 11 August 2020, through valid proxies submitted by 11.30 a.m. on 8 August 2020 before the start of the SCI EGM.

TS Tay Public Accounting Corporation was appointed as the scrutineer for the SCI EGM.

The results of the poll on the Distribution Resolution put to the vote at the SCI EGM are set out below:

Total Number

For

Against

of SCI Shares

Resolution

Represented

As a

As a

Number and

by Votes For

percentage of

percentage of

Details

and Against

Number of

total number of

Number of

total number of

the Relevant

SCI Shares

votes for and

SCI Shares

votes for and

Resolution

against the

against the

resolution (%)

resolution (%)

Ordinary

Resolution

To approve the

Proposed

303,594,369

302,584,119

99.67

1,010,250

0.33

Distribution

(the

"Distribution

Resolution")

As set out in paragraph 5.5(ii) of the Letter to Shareholders in the Circular, the Temasek Concert Party Group, as well as the SCI Non-Independent Directors, were required to abstain from voting in respect of their SCI Shares, if any, on the Distribution Resolution.

1

Details of the parties who were required to abstain from voting on the Distribution Resolution are set out below:

SCI Shareholders

Number of SCI Shares Held

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited

871,200,328

Startree Investments Pte. Ltd.

9,400,000

Other persons(1)

161,800

DBS Group Holdings Ltd(2)

844,275

DBS Group directors(3)

500,617

Dr Teh Kok Peng(4)

129,800

Total:

882,236,820

Notes:

  1. These refer to certain directors of entities in the Temasek Concert Party Group who are deemed to be acting in concert with Temasek under the Code (excluding SCI and DBS Group Holdings Ltd, and their respective subsidiaries and associated companies).
  2. DBS Group Holdings Ltd did not submit a Proxy Form and therefore did not vote on the Distribution Resolution.
  3. These refer to certain directors of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, its subsidiaries and associated companies.
  4. Dr Teh Kok Peng is an SCI Non-Independent Director.

The Company would also like to inform SCI Shareholders that SCM has announced today that the SCM Rights Issue Resolution and the Whitewash Resolution were duly approved and passed by the SCM Shareholders at the SCM EGM which was also held on 11 August 2020.

The Company thanks SCI Shareholders for their consideration and support for the Distribution Resolution at the SCI EGM today, and will make further announcements in due course on the Proposed Distribution, including, among others, the distribution ratio and the SCI Record Date.

Wong Kim Yin, Group President & CEO, said, "We are grateful for the support demonstrated by our shareholders today. Sembcorp Industries can now move forward as a focused Energy and Urban player. Sembcorp Industries has a strong portfolio, anchored in sectors providing essential solutions and in growing markets such as Asia. With increased strategic focus, we will be able to dedicate our resources and efforts to repositioning our businesses and capturing these growth opportunities. This includes opportunities in the renewable energy sector where Sembcorp Industries is already one of Singapore's largest home-grown renewable energy players."

"We are also encouraged that we can provide support to Sembcorp Marine for its Rights Issue that will enable it to better ride through the downturn and position itself for recovery. Our shareholders can now expect to receive shares in a stronger recapitalised Sembcorp Marine."

2

Supplemental Disclosure

Separately, the Company would like to clarify that Dr Teh Kok Peng, who is an SCI Non-Independent Director and a member of the Temasek Concert Party Group, has a direct interest in 20,000 SCM Shares as at the Latest Practicable Date. Due to an inadvertent oversight, such holding was omitted from the Circular.

Accordingly, the Company has updated the table in paragraph 5.3 of the Letter to Shareholders in the Circular, setting out the interests of the Temasek Concert Party Group as at the Latest Practicable Date and immediately after the Proposed SCM Rights Issue and the Proposed Distribution, to include the holdings of Dr Teh Kok Peng in SCM, as set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

For the avoidance of doubt, in the event of any conflicts or inconsistencies between the rest of the Circular and the supplemental disclosure (including the Appendix) set out in this announcement, the supplemental disclosure will prevail.

11 August 2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This announcement is for information only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any offer to acquire, any SCM Rights Shares or to take up any entitlements to SCM Rights Shares in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful. No person should acquire any SCM Rights Shares except on the basis of the information contained in an offer information statement to be lodged by SCM with the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The information contained in this announcement should not be distributed, forwarded to or transmitted in or into any jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of applicable securities laws or regulations. The issue, exercise or sale of SCM Rights Shares and the acquisition or purchase of the SCM Rights Shares are subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. The Company assumes no responsibility in the event there is a violation by any person of such restrictions.

The distribution of this announcement into jurisdictions other than Singapore may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and such other documents come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Neither the content of the Company's website nor any website accessible by hyperlinks on the Company's website is incorporated in, or forms part of, this announcement.

3

APPENDIX

Updated table setting out the interests of the Temasek Concert Party Group as at the Latest Practicable Date and immediately after the Proposed SCM Rights

Issue and the Proposed Distribution

Temasek Concert Party Group

Before the Proposed SCM Rights Issue and the Proposed

Immediately after the Proposed SCM Rights Issue(1) and the

Distribution

Proposed Distribution(2)

Shareholding in SCI as at

Shareholding in SCM as at

Scenario 1

Scenario 2

the Latest Practicable Date(3)

the Latest Practicable Date(4)

Minimum Resultant Holding

Maximum Resultant Holding

Scenario(5)

Scenario(5)

Number of

Shareholding

Number

of

Shareholding

Number

of

Shareholding

Number

of

Shareholding

SCI Shares

percentage in

SCM Shares

percentage in

SCM Shares

percentage in

SCM Shares

percentage in

directly

SCI (%)

directly

SCM (%)

directly owned

SCM (%)

directly owned

SCM (%)

owned

owned

Temasek

871,200,328

48.77

-

-

3,727,866,203

29.69

4,278,464,810

34.08

Startree

9,400,000

0.53

-

-

40,222,600

0.32

46,163,400

0.37

Relevant Temasek Entity(ies)

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,962,690,870

23.60

Rigel Technology (S) Pte Ltd(6)

-

-

200,000

0.01

200,000

n.m.

200,000

n.m.

Other persons(7)

161,800

0.01

-

-

692,342

0.01

794,599

0.01

DBS Group(8)

844,275

0.05

757

n.m.

3,613,409

0.03

4,146,991

0.03

DBS Group directors(9)

500,617

0.03

5,000

n.m.

2,147,140

0.02

2,463,530

0.02

SCI(10)

-

-

1,274,270,764

60.90

-

-

-

-

SCI Directors

Dr Teh Kok Peng

129,800

0.01

20,000

n.m.

575,414

n.m.

657,447

0.01

Total

882,236,820

49.39

1,274,496,521

60.91

3,775,317,108

30.07

7,295,581,647

58.11

4

Notes:

  1. Based on the assumption that between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of completion of the Proposed Distribution, no new SCM Shares have been and/or will be issued or bought back by SCM and no instruments convertible into SCM Shares have been and/or will be converted into SCM Shares.
  2. Based on the assumption that between the Latest Practicable Date and the date of completion of the Proposed Distribution, no new SCI Shares have been and/or will be issued or bought back by SCI and no instruments convertible into SCI Shares have been and/or will be converted into SCI Shares.
  3. Calculated based on 1,786,431,697 SCI Shares in issue (excluding 1,116,035 treasury shares) as at the Latest Practicable Date and rounded to the nearest two decimal places. For the avoidance of doubt, the shareholding of the Temasek Concert Party Group in SCI excludes any SCI Shares held by SCI as treasury shares.
  4. Calculated based on 2,092,538,174 SCM Shares in issue (excluding 416,840 treasury shares) as at the Latest Practicable Date and rounded to the nearest two decimal places.
  5. Calculated based on 12,555,229,044 SCM Shares (excluding treasury shares), including 10,462,690,870 SCM Rights Shares.
  6. Rigel Technology (S) Pte Ltd is an associated company of Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd which in turn is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek and an independently managed Temasek portfolio company. Accordingly, Rigel Technology (S) Pte Ltd is deemed to be a concert party of Temasek under the Code. Temasek is not involved in the business or operating decisions of Rigel Technology
    (S) Pte Ltd or Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd, including those regarding their positions in SCI Shares or SCM Shares.
  7. These refer to certain directors of entities in the Temasek Concert Party Group who are deemed to be acting in concert with Temasek under the Code (excluding SCI and DBS Group, and their respective subsidiaries and associated companies).
  8. DBS Group is an associated company of Temasek. DBS Group is an independently-managed Temasek portfolio company and Temasek is not involved in the business or operating decisions of DBS Group, including those regarding its position in SCI Shares and SCM Shares.
  9. These refer to certain directors of DBS Group, its subsidiaries and associated companies.
  10. SCI is an associated company of Temasek and an independently-managed Temasek portfolio company.

5

Disclaimer

SCI - SembCorp Industries Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 04:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
12:24aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Request for Lifting of Trading Halt
PU
12:16aSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Results of the EGM on 11 August 2020
PU
08/10Keppel falls 13% as Temasek scraps $3 billion bid after conglomerate's loss
RE
08/10SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Request For Trading Halt
PU
08/10SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Extraordinary General Meeting in Relation to the Proposed ..
PU
08/10Keppel falls 13% as Temasek scraps $3 bln bid after conglomerate's loss
RE
08/06SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Proposed Rights Issue / Proposed Distribution-in-specie - ..
PU
08/05SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Extraordinary General Meeting in Relation to the Proposed ..
PU
07/29SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Completes Divestment of Water Business in Chile
PU
07/29SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : Proposed Rights Issue / Proposed Distribution-in-specie - ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 718 M 5 621 M 5 621 M
Net income 2020 112 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
Net Debt 2020 9 642 M 7 022 M 7 022 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 1,74%
Capitalization 3 394 M 2 472 M 2 472 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 16 482
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,09 SGD
Last Close Price 1,90 SGD
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kim Yin Wong President & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Hua Ang Non-Executive Chairman
Meng Poh Ng Head-Global Operations Group
Graham John Cockroft Group Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Hassan bin Marican Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD-17.03%2 473
ORSTED A/S29.99%59 538
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.50%41 479
SEMPRA ENERGY-11.82%37 575
ENGIE-18.16%33 065
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.32%31 878
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group