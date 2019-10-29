Sembcorp Industries : SATS and Sembcorp Form Sustainability Partnership to Green Operations

SATS AND SEMBCORP FORM SUSTAINABILITY PARTNERSHIP

TO GREEN OPERATIONS

Singapore, October 29, 2019 - SATS Ltd. (SATS), Asia's leading provider of Food Solutions and Gateway Services, and Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp), a trusted global integrated energy company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a suite of integrated solutions to help SATS reduce its environmental footprint across several facilities. This will bring SATS a step towards achieving its sustainability goal of 80% reduction in its carbon footprint by 2030.

One of the first initiatives under the MoU will be the implementation of solar energy systems to power SATS' onsite operations. Sembcorp, Singapore's largest home-grown international renewable energy player, will install, own and operate rooftop solar panels with a combined capacity of approximately 7.8 megawatt-peak atop SATS Airfreight Terminals 1 to 4, both of SATS' inflight catering centres as well as the SATS Maintenance Workshop. With this, SATS will achieve 12.4% use of renewable energy out of its total energy consumption, and this project is expected to reduce 4.1 million kilogrammes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, equivalent to removing about 887 cars from the roads annually.

This partnership combines SATS' scale in the aviation market and Sembcorp's capabilities in renewables, to optimise the use of solar energy. Both parties will be piloting the use of co- generation solar panels, a new-generation technology capable of harvesting both sunlight and heat to produce electricity and hot water. If successful, this technology will be expanded to all future SATS premises that require both resources.

As part of this partnership, SATS and Sembcorp will also explore trucking liquefied natural gas (LNG) to SATS and regasifying it to power boilers in both SATS' inflight catering centres at Changi. LNG is a cleaner alternative to diesel and has 24% lower carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, to further reduce waste and optimise resources for SATS, Sembcorp will look to provide treatment for wastewater recycling.

Alex Hungate, President and Chief Executive Officer of SATS said, "At SATS, our sustainability goals are to enable more people to eat well and connect seamlessly across Asia, while minimising the impact these activities have on our environment. This partnership with Sembcorp allows us to explore renewable energy solutions that help us reduce our carbon