Sembcorp Industries : Underlying FY2019 Net Profit Up 17% to S$395 Million Industries FY2019 Press Release Industries FY2019 Financial Statements Industries FY2019 Results Slides

PRESS RELEASE

Sembcorp Industries FY2019 Results

SEMBCORP UNDERLYING FY2019 NET PROFIT UP 17% TO S$395 MILLION

- Net profit of S$247 million after exceptional items of negative S$148 million

Singapore, February 21, 2020 - Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) posted a net profit of S$247 million and turnover of S$9.6 billion for full year 2019 (FY2019), compared to S$347 million and S$11.7 billion respectively in FY2018. Excluding exceptional items, underlying Group net profit grew 17% to S$395 million.

The Urban business delivered record profits in 2019, registering a net profit growth of 36% to S$117 million. Underlying profits for the Energy business was up 12% to S$360 million. However, due to exceptional items totalling a negative S$165 million (comprising divestment gains offset mainly by impairments), the Energy business posted a net profit of S$195 million compared to S$312 million the previous year. Amidst challenging market conditions, the Marine business turned in a loss of S$85 million to the Group in 2019.

Quote from Neil McGregor, Group President & CEO of Sembcorp Industries:

"While overall Group performance in 2019 was impacted by losses in the Marine business, as well as impairments taken for Energy assets, underlying net profit for the Group increased 17% to S$395 million. Our Urban business delivered another year of record profits while underlying earnings for the Energy business improved with overseas markets performing better, and India continuing its profit growth trajectory. Net profit from the renewable energy business increased nearly five-fold since 2016 to S$80 million in 2019. With a focus on systematic capital recycling, the Group recorded total cash proceeds of S$600 million from our divestment programme since the beginning of 2018, exceeding our S$500 million target.

"Driven by our purpose to play our part in creating a sustainable future, we are confident that the actions we are taking in our transformation journey will make for a stronger, better performing and more sustainable Sembcorp."