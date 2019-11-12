SembCorp Marine : 3Q Net Loss Deepened

By Justina Lee



SembCorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) reported a net loss for the third quarter due to higher operating losses.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net loss was 52.6 million Singapore dollars (US$38.6 million), compared with S$29.8 million in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday.

Revenue fell 39% to S$717.2 million, compared with S$1.17 billion a year earlier.

The company expects the trend of losses to continue into 4Q, and the full-year loss to be higher than last year.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com