SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

SembCorp Marine : 3Q Net Loss Deepened

0
11/12/2019 | 07:34pm EST

By Justina Lee

SembCorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) reported a net loss for the third quarter due to higher operating losses.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net loss was 52.6 million Singapore dollars (US$38.6 million), compared with S$29.8 million in the same period last year, the company said Wednesday.

Revenue fell 39% to S$717.2 million, compared with S$1.17 billion a year earlier.

The company expects the trend of losses to continue into 4Q, and the full-year loss to be higher than last year.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LTD 0.88% 2.29 End-of-day quote.-10.20%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 0.75% 1.34 End-of-day quote.-13.55%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 594 M
EBIT 2019 -33,6 M
Net income 2019 -63,6 M
Debt 2019 3 220 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 -48,5x
P/E ratio 2020 119x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 2 885 M
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,48  SGD
Last Close Price 1,38  SGD
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Simon Kuik Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-13.55%2 123
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 203
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 58.49%4 145
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 765
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-21.60%2 912
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 679
