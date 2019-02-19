SembCorp Marine : Posts 4Q Net Profit of S$5.93 Million

By Kenan Machado



HONG KONG--Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) said its fourth-quarter net profit fell 94.9% from a year earlier due to low volume, impairment of an asset and accelerated depreciation costs.

Fourth-quarter net profit, the Singapore-listed rig builder said in a filing to the stock exchange, fell to 5.93 million Singapore dollars (US$4.38 million) from a year-earlier restated profit of S$117.31 million. Sembcorp Marine was expected to post a loss of S$23 million, according to FactSet.

The firm booked a tax credit of S$10.36 million in the fourth quarter that included a $4.51 million writeback from recognizing tax incentives. This helped the company avoid reporting a loss as general and administrative expenses surged 24.2% from a year earlier to S$30.23 million.

Revenue from offshore platform projects fell 89.2% S$11.8 million.

Revenue rose 0.2% from a year earlier to S$913.17 million. The increase came from recognizing revenue for newly secured projects, mitigated by lower revenue recognition for offshore platform projects.

-Write to Kenan Machado at kenan.machado@wsj.com