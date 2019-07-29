Log in
Sembcorp Marine : 2Q Net Loss Shrinks, But Challenges Persist

07/29/2019 | 08:40pm EDT

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) reported a smaller net loss in the second quarter helped partly by higher income at its repair-and-upgrade division even though overall business volume remained low.

In the April-to-June quarter, the rig builder posted a net loss of 8.5 million Singapore dollars (US$6.2 million), as compared with a S$55.6 million loss a year ago, it said in a filing to Singapore stock exchange Tuesday. Its turnover fell to S$731.3 million from S$1.63 billion a year ago.

The company was expected to post a net loss of S$400,000 in the quarter, according to the consensus estimate on FactSet.

Sembcorp Marine said that challenges still persist in offshore and marine sector, but it is hopeful of improvements in global spending for offshore exploration and production. The company added that it is responding to enquiries and tenders for various projects.

The new contracts secured in the first half of the year totalled S$175 million while the net order book stood at S$5.3 billion at June 30.

"The low level of orders will impact negatively on production activities in the second half," it added.

Write to Saurabh Chaturvedi at saurabh.chaturvedi@wsj.com

SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.41% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-4.31%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 0.00% 1.43 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 767 M
EBIT 2019 62,4 M
Net income 2019 20,3 M
Debt 2019 3 435 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 149x
P/E ratio 2020 45,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,32x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 2 988 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,78  SGD
Last Close Price 1,43  SGD
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-7.74%2 180
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)-1.22%28 343
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 183
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 83.47%4 826
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD16.00%4 147
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 618
