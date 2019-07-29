Sembcorp Marine : 2Q Net Loss Shrinks, But Challenges Persist

By Saurabh Chaturvedi

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) reported a smaller net loss in the second quarter helped partly by higher income at its repair-and-upgrade division even though overall business volume remained low.

In the April-to-June quarter, the rig builder posted a net loss of 8.5 million Singapore dollars (US$6.2 million), as compared with a S$55.6 million loss a year ago, it said in a filing to Singapore stock exchange Tuesday. Its turnover fell to S$731.3 million from S$1.63 billion a year ago.

The company was expected to post a net loss of S$400,000 in the quarter, according to the consensus estimate on FactSet.

Sembcorp Marine said that challenges still persist in offshore and marine sector, but it is hopeful of improvements in global spending for offshore exploration and production. The company added that it is responding to enquiries and tenders for various projects.

The new contracts secured in the first half of the year totalled S$175 million while the net order book stood at S$5.3 billion at June 30.

"The low level of orders will impact negatively on production activities in the second half," it added.

