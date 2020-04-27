Sembcorp Marine : Annual General Meeting to be Held on 20 May 2020

. Shareholders (whether individual or corporate) who pre-register to observe and/or listen to the AGM proceedings and wish to vote on the resolutions to be tabled at the AGM must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM, in accordance with the instructions on the proxy form.

Specific voting instructions to be given . Where shareholders (whether individual or corporate) appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as their proxy, they must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of a resolution in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.



Submission of proxy forms. Proxy forms must be submitted in the following manner:

(a) if submitted by post, be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, KCK CorpServe Pte. Ltd., at 333 North Bridge Road #08-00, KH Kea Building, Singapore 188721; or

(b) if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to the Company's Share Registrar at sharereg@kckcs.com.sg,

in either case, by 11.00 am on 17 May 2020.

A shareholder who wishes to submit a proxy form must first download, complete and sign the proxy form, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or before scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.



In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for shareholders to submit completed proxy forms by post, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.

CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 pm on 8 May 2020.