Sembcorp Marine : Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee

Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee
Singapore, August 2, 2019:Sembcorp Marine Ltd wishes to announce that Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan has stepped down as a member of the Board Risk Committee ('BRC').
Following the abovesaid stepping down, the BRC comprises:
|
BRC
Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai (Chairman)
|
- Independent Director
|
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim
|
- Independent Director
|
Mrs Gina Lee-Wan
|
- Independent Director
|
Mr William Tan Seng Koon
|
- Independent Director
|
Mr Tan Wah Yeow
|
- Independent Director
The composition of all other committees remains unchanged.
For the full PDF of this announcement, please click here.
Top
Disclaimer
Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 05:49:09 UTC