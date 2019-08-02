Sembcorp Marine : Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee

Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee

Singapore, August 2, 2019:Sembcorp Marine Ltd wishes to announce that Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan has stepped down as a member of the Board Risk Committee ('BRC').

Following the abovesaid stepping down, the BRC comprises:

BRC

Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai (Chairman) - Independent Director Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim - Independent Director Mrs Gina Lee-Wan - Independent Director Mr William Tan Seng Koon - Independent Director Mr Tan Wah Yeow - Independent Director

The composition of all other committees remains unchanged.

