SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sembcorp Marine : Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee

0
08/02/2019 | 01:50am EDT

Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee

Singapore, August 2, 2019:Sembcorp Marine Ltd wishes to announce that Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan has stepped down as a member of the Board Risk Committee ('BRC').

Following the abovesaid stepping down, the BRC comprises:

BRC
Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai (Chairman) 		- Independent Director
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim - Independent Director
Mrs Gina Lee-Wan - Independent Director
Mr William Tan Seng Koon - Independent Director
Mr Tan Wah Yeow - Independent Director

The composition of all other committees remains unchanged.

For the full PDF of this announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 05:49:09 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 611 M
EBIT 2019 -28,8 M
Net income 2019 -61,9 M
Debt 2019 3 261 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 -53,5x
P/E ratio 2020 70,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,05x
Capitalization 2 862 M
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,60  SGD
Last Close Price 1,37  SGD
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-11.61%2 060
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED (GDR)-3.96%28 274
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD--.--%6 490
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 87.05%5 019
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD13.60%4 121
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 612
