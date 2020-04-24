Sembcorp Marine : Changes in the Composition of Board Committees

Changes in the Composition of Board Committees

Singapore, 24 April 2020- Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company') wishes to announce the following changes in the composition of the Board Committees with effect from 25 April 2020:

Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan will step down as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Foo will continue to remain as a member of the Audit Committee. Mr Tan Wah Yeow, currently a member of the Audit Committee, will be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is an independent director of the Company. Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim will step down as a member of the Audit Committee. Mr William Tan Seng Koon will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee. He will step down as a member of the Board Risk Committee and Nominating Committee.

Mr Tan is an independent director of the Company. Mr Patrick Daniel will be appointed as a member of the Nominating Committee. He is an independent director of the Company.

Consequential to the above changes, the composition of the Audit Committee, Board Risk Committee and Nominating Committee with effect from 25 April 2020 will be as follows:

Audit Committee

Mr Tan Wah Yeow (Chairman) Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan Mr Koh Chiap Khiong Mr William Tan Seng Koon Mr Patrick Daniel Board Risk Committee

Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai (Chairman) Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim Mrs Gina Lee-Wan Mr Tan Wah Yeow Nominating Committee

Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican (Chairman) Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim Mr Patrick Daniel For the full PDF of this announcement, please click here.

