Sembcorp Marine : Changes in the Composition of Board Committees

Changes in the Composition of Board Committees
Singapore, 24 April 2020- Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company') wishes to announce the following changes in the composition of the Board Committees with effect from 25 April 2020:
Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan will step down as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Foo will continue to remain as a member of the Audit Committee.
Mr Tan Wah Yeow, currently a member of the Audit Committee, will be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee. He is an independent director of the Company.
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim will step down as a member of the Audit Committee.
Mr William Tan Seng Koon will be appointed as a member of the Audit Committee. He will step down as a member of the Board Risk Committee and Nominating Committee.
Mr Tan is an independent director of the Company.
Mr Patrick Daniel will be appointed as a member of the Nominating Committee. He is an independent director of the Company.
Consequential to the above changes, the composition of the Audit Committee, Board Risk Committee and Nominating Committee with effect from 25 April 2020 will be as follows:
Audit Committee
Mr Tan Wah Yeow (Chairman)
Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan
Mr Koh Chiap Khiong
Mr William Tan Seng Koon
Mr Patrick Daniel
Board Risk Committee
Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai (Chairman)
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim
Mrs Gina Lee-Wan
Mr Tan Wah Yeow
Nominating Committee
Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican (Chairman)
Mr Eric Ang Teik Lim
Mr Patrick Daniel
