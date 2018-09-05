Sembcorp Marine : Completion of Acquisition of Intellectual Property Rights of Sevan Marine ASA

Log in
09/05/2018 | 03:07am CEST

Completion of Acquisition of Intellectual Property Rights of Sevan Marine ASA

Singapore, September 5, 2018: Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company') refers to the announcements made on 8 June 2018 and 6 July 2018 regarding the acquisition of intellectual property rights of Seven Marine ASA. The Company is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine Integrated Yard Pte. Ltd. ('SMIY'), has completed:

  • the acquisition of interests and titles to all of Sevan Marine ASA's intellectual property;
  • the acquisition of 95% equity interest in HiLoad LNG AS (a subsidiary of Sevan Marine Asa which holds certain intellectual property rights);
  • the takeover of all operating and associated costs, including unexpired leases, in maintaining Sevan Marine's three office locations; and
  • the transfer of 26 Sevan Marine employees (subject to their acceptance)

at a consideration of USD39 million.

SMIY has also acquired the balance of 5% equity interest in HiLoad LNG AS from a minority shareholder for a cash consideration of NOK625,000 (approximately SGD100,000) .

Following the completion of the acquisition, HiLoad LNG AS will be a wholly owned subsidiary of SMIY.

For more information, contact:

Analysts' enquiries
Ms Lisa Lee
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +65 62627107
Email: lisa.lee@sembmarine.com

Media enquiries
David Wong
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +65 62628036
Email: david.wong@sembmarine.com

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

Top

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:06:06 UTC
