SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
News 
News

Sembcorp Marine : Completion of the Members' Voluntary Liquidation of an Indirect Subsidiary

0
09/02/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Completion of the Members' Voluntary Liquidation of an Indirect Subsidiary

Singapore, 2 September 2019- Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company') refers to its announcement dated 24 March 2017 in relation to the members' voluntary liquidation (the 'Liquidation') of PT SMOE Singgar Mulia Engineering, an indirect subsidiary of the Company.

The Company wishes to announce that the Liquidation has been completed.

The Liquidation is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:31:07 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 611 M
EBIT 2019 -28,8 M
Net income 2019 -57,1 M
Debt 2019 3 261 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -44,5x
P/E ratio 2020 73,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,58  SGD
Last Close Price 1,14  SGD
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-26.45%1 716
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 438
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 85.22%4 685
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 874
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD89.75%2 608
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-27.20%2 574
