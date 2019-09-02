Sembcorp Marine : Completion of the Members' Voluntary Liquidation of an Indirect Subsidiary

Completion of the Members' Voluntary Liquidation of an Indirect Subsidiary

Singapore, 2 September 2019- Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company') refers to its announcement dated 24 March 2017 in relation to the members' voluntary liquidation (the 'Liquidation') of PT SMOE Singgar Mulia Engineering, an indirect subsidiary of the Company.

The Company wishes to announce that the Liquidation has been completed.

The Liquidation is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2019.

