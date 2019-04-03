Sembcorp Marine : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Name of Substantial Shareholder: Sembcorp Industries Ltd Notification in respect of: Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder Date of acquisition of or change in interest: 29 Mar 2019 Date on which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder became aware of, or the change in, interest: 02 Apr 2019 Immediately before the transaction: No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764 As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 61.0106 Immediately after the transaction: No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764 As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 60.9967*

* change in percentage due to transfer of 477,708 treasury shares pursuant to SCM Share Plans



Form 3

