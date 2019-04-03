Log in
Sembcorp Marine : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

04/03/2019

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Name of Substantial Shareholder: Sembcorp Industries Ltd
Notification in respect of: Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder
Date of acquisition of or change in interest: 29 Mar 2019
Date on which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder became aware of, or the change in, interest: 02 Apr 2019
Immediately before the transaction:
No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 61.0106
Immediately after the transaction:
No. of voting shares 1,274,270,764
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares 60.9967*

* change in percentage due to transfer of 477,708 treasury shares pursuant to SCM Share Plans

For the complete details of this stock exchange announcement, please select the below:

Form 3

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 05:56:01 UTC
