Sembcorp Marine : Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Name of Substantial Shareholder:
Sembcorp Industries Ltd
Notification in respect of:
Change in the percentage level of interest while still remaining a Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder
Date of acquisition of or change in interest:
29 Mar 2019
Date on which Substantial Shareholder/Unitholder became aware of, or the change in, interest:
02 Apr 2019
Immediately before the transaction:
No. of voting shares
1,274,270,764
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares
61.0106
Immediately after the transaction:
No. of voting shares
1,274,270,764
As a percentage of total no. of voting shares
60.9967*
* change in percentage due to transfer of 477,708 treasury shares pursuant to SCM Share Plans
For the complete details of this stock exchange announcement, please select the below:
Form 3
