SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sembcorp Marine : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity

0
07/17/2019 | 08:39pm EDT

Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity

Singapore, July 18, 2019: Sembcorp Marine Ltd (the 'Company') refers to the query regarding trading activity from the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ('SGX') on 17 July 2019. The Company wishes to respond to the queries as follows:

SGX Question 1: Are you (the issuer) aware of any information not previously announced concerning you, your subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading? Such information may include events that are potentially material and price-sensitive, such as discussions and negotiations that may lead to joint ventures, mergers, acquisitions or purchase or sale of a significant asset. You may refer to paragraph 8 in Appendix 7.1 of the Mainboard Rules for further examples. - If yes, the information shall be announced immediately.

Company's response
The Company is unaware of any information not previously announced concerning the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies which, if known, might explain the trading activity on 17 July 2019.
The Company, in its ordinary course of business, negotiates contracts with its customers. There is no certainty that any transaction will materialize. The Company will, in compliance with the listing rules, issue announcements if and when there are material contracts secured.

SGX Question 2: Are you aware of any other possible explanation for the trading? Such information may include public circulation of information by rumours or reports.

Company's response
The Company has noted various reports in the media and rating updates by stock broking firms recently that might have an impact on the share price. The Company is not aware of any other possible explanation for the trading on 17 July 2019.

SGX Question 3: Can you confirm your compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703?

Company's response
Yes, the Company confirms that it is in compliance with the listing rules and, in particular, Mainboard Rule 703.

For more information, please contact:

Analysts' queries:

Ms Lisa Lee
Head of Investor Relations
Tel No: (65) 6262 7107
Email: lisa.lee@sembmarine.com

Media queries:

Mr David Wong
Head of Corporate Communications
Tel No: (65) 6262 8036
Email: david.wong@sembmarine.com

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 00:39:00 UTC
