SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sembcorp Marine : Secured New Contracts Worth S$400 Million

0
09/01/2019 | 09:00pm EDT

By P.R.Venkat

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) has secured contracts worth 400 million Singapore dollars (US$288 million) to provide engineering solutions for offshore gas and wind farm projects.

The various contracts include the conversion of a very large crude carrier into a floating production, storage and offloading vessel that will be deployed in the east cost of India, Sembcorp Marine said Monday.

The company said it will also build 15 "jacket foundations" for two offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The contracts are expected to be completed and delivered next year.

These contracts aren't expected to have any material impact the company's net tangible assets and earnings per share this year, Sembcorp Marine said.

Write to venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.48% 2.07 End-of-day quote.-18.82%
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD 0.00% 1.14 End-of-day quote.-26.45%
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 611 M
EBIT 2019 -28,8 M
Net income 2019 -57,1 M
Debt 2019 3 261 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -44,5x
P/E ratio 2020 73,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,58  SGD
Last Close Price 1,14  SGD
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-26.45%1 716
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 438
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 85.22%4 685
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 874
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD89.75%2 608
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-27.20%2 574
