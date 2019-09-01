Sembcorp Marine : Secured New Contracts Worth S$400 Million

By P.R.Venkat

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. (S51.SG) has secured contracts worth 400 million Singapore dollars (US$288 million) to provide engineering solutions for offshore gas and wind farm projects.

The various contracts include the conversion of a very large crude carrier into a floating production, storage and offloading vessel that will be deployed in the east cost of India, Sembcorp Marine said Monday.

The company said it will also build 15 "jacket foundations" for two offshore wind farms in Taiwan. The contracts are expected to be completed and delivered next year.

These contracts aren't expected to have any material impact the company's net tangible assets and earnings per share this year, Sembcorp Marine said.

Write to venkat.pr@wsj.com