Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sembcorp Marine Ltd    SCMN   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SINGAPORE EXCHANGE - 02/20
1.2 SGD   -3.23%
11:30pSingapore's Sembcorp Marine says ex-consultant convicted in Brazil probe
RE
11:02pSEMBCORP MARINE : Update on Brazil
PU
07:07pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Brazil
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sembcorp Marine : Update on Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 11:02pm EST

Update on Brazil

Singapore, 21 February 2020:

Background
The Company refers to the earlier statements made by the Company on 30 March 2015, and 21 February 2018 where the Company referred to the arrest and criminal charges brought by the Brazilian Federal Prosecutors ('MPF') against Mr Guilherme Esteves de Jesus ('GDJ'). Those charges alleged, among other things, that GDJ made certain payments in connection with contracts entered into in Brazil by certain subsidiaries of the Company. GDJ is connected to the consultant engaged by the Company's subsidiaries in connection with the drilling unit construction contracts for subsidiaries of Sete Brasil. GDJ defended the charges throughout the criminal proceedings against him.

Court Verdict
The Company has learnt on 20 February 2020 that GDJ has been convicted by the Federal Courts of Curitiba of the crimes of corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization. GDJ was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months in prison and was also fined.

Ongoing Proceedings in Brazil
As noted in the Company's earlier statement made on 3 February 2020, the MPF have filed further charges against GDJ for money laundering, and this proceeding is still ongoing.

As noted in the Company's announcement dated 3 February 2020, other than Martin Cheah (the former President of Estaleiro Jurong Aracruz Ltda ('EJA'), the Company's Brazilian subsidiary), the Company is not aware of any other employee past or present of the Company that is a subject of the ongoing investigations by the Brazilian authorities related
to Operation Car Wash The Company and the Group are committed to the highest standards of compliance with the anti-corruption laws and do not condone and will not tolerate any improper business conduct. The Company and the Group have a strict compliance program and continuously work to ensure that policies and procedures are in place to prevent any violation to any anticorruption laws applicable to our operations.

The Company will continue to monitor developments in Brazil and other jurisdictions with respect to this matter.

For more information, please contact:

Analysts' enquiries Ms Lisa Lee
Head of Investor Relations
DID: +65 6971 7042
Email: lisa.lee@sembmarine.com

Media enquiries
Mr David Wong
Head of Corporate Communications
DID: +65 6971 7039
Email: david.wong@sembmarine.com

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

Top

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 04:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
11:30pSingapore's Sembcorp Marine says ex-consultant convicted in Brazil probe
RE
11:02pSEMBCORP MARINE : Update on Brazil
PU
07:07pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Brazil
PU
02/19SEMBCORP MARINE : Reports FY 2019 Net Loss of $137 Million
PU
02/06SEMBCORP MARINE : Fulfilment of Conditions Precedent in Settlement with Sete Bra..
PU
02/06GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Fulfilment of conditions precedent in settlement with Se..
PU
02/03SEMBCORP MARINE : Update in Relation to Brazil
PU
02/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update in relation to brazil
PU
2019Energy Flat as Oil Rises on Inventory Report -- Energy Roundup
DJ
2019SEMBCORP MARINE : bags two offshore platform projects valued over S$550 million
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 2 716 M
EBIT 2020 -27,0 M
Net income 2020 -76,9 M
Debt 2020 3 586 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -32,4x
P/E ratio 2021 84,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,24x
EV / Sales2021 1,87x
Capitalization 2 508 M
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1,45  SGD
Last Close Price 1,20  SGD
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Simon Kuik Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-9.09%1 859
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 859
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.20%3 954
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 338
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-7.96%2 866
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group