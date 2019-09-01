Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sembcorp Marine Ltd    SCMN   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sembcorp Marine : clinches S$400 million new contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Sembcorp Marine clinches S$400 million new contracts

Singapore, Sep 2, 2019 - Sembcorp Marine has won a raft of new projects valued at S$400 million that leverage the Group's wide-ranging engineering solutions for offshore gas and wind farm developments as well as cruise ship upgrades.

In these latest undertakings, Sembcorp Marine has teamed up with various repeat and new customers. The Group also succeeded in breaking into the highly competitive offshore wind sector in Taiwan.

FPSO conversion project with Shapoorji Pallonji and Bumi Armada

Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd. has signed agreements with joint venture companies of Shapoorji Pallonji Oil and Gas Private Limited and Bumi Armada Berhad to convert Ariake, a very large crude carrier (VLCC), into a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit for deployment in the east coast of India. The vessel will produce up to 90,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and have a 1.3-million-barrel storage facility.

The project includes hull repairs and upgrading as well as fabrication of at least three topside modules which Sembcorp Marine will install on the vessel. The work will be done at its flagship Tuas Boulevard Yard, with delivery scheduled in the second half of 2021.

'We are excited to work with Shapoorji Pallonji and Bumi Armada on the Ariake FPSO conversion, which will enhance Sembcorp Marine's visibility in the Indian offshore oil and gas sector,' said Sembcorp Marine Head of Rigs & Floaters Mr William Gu.

FSRU and FSU conversions, and FSRU upgrading works

Sembcorp Marine Repairs & Upgrades Pte. Ltd. has added three new gas projects to its portfolio, namely:

  • Conversion of LNG tanker Dwiputra into a 125,000cbm floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for a joint venture between Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd (MOL) and Karpower International B.V.;
  • Conversion of NYK Line's former gas carrier LNG Flora into a 127,000cbm floating storage unit (FSU) for Gasfin Development S.A.; and
  • Upgrading works on the 173,400cbm FSRU BW Magna for BW LNG Pte Ltd.

All three projects will be completed at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard, for delivery between the end of this year and February 2020.

Asuka II refit project

Sembcorp Marine Repairs & Upgrades will also spearhead the makeover of Asuka II - Japan's largest cruise ship - for NYK Cruises Co. Ltd. To be executed over 45 days at the Admiralty Yard from January 2020, the project includes installing a sulphur oxide (SOx) scrubber unit on the vessel to comply with new environmental regulations effective next year.

Sembcorp Marine Head of Repairs & Upgrades Mr Alvin Gan said: 'As Asia's top solutions provider for cruise ship repairs and upgrades, we are attracting major projects from new customers such as NYK Cruises. Refitting their showpiece Asuka II cruise ship is an extensive makeover within a short time frame. We are confident of completing the work on time and within budget.'

Jacket foundations fabrication for Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte. Ltd. has landed a contract with Jan De Nul n.v. to fabricate 15 jacket foundations for the Formosa 2 Offshore Wind Farm.

Located 4km offshore Miaoli County in the Taiwan Strait, the 376MW Formosa 2 facility will be Taiwan's largest offshore wind farm, generating sufficient electricity for over 380,000 households when it starts operation in late 2021.

'The partnership with Jan De Nul on Formosa 2 represents our first exploit in the highly competitive Taiwanese offshore wind sector,' said Sembcorp Marine Head of Offshore Platforms Mr Samuel Wong. 'This is an important opportunity to extend our engineering solutions into the Asian offshore renewable energy markets.'

Sembcorp Marine will deliver the Formosa 2 jacket foundations to Jan De Nul by December 2020.

Commenting on Sembcorp Marine's latest project wins, President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun said: 'Despite the challenging market conditions, we have been steadfastly pursuing the available pockets of opportunities. I am very pleased that our teams have translated several of these opportunities into new contracts.

'As we respond to current market enquiries and customer requirements, Sembcorp Marine will continue to innovate and improve our capabilities, so that we can sustain our long-term competitiveness by having the best solutions for the evolving global offshore, marine and energy industries.'

The above-mentioned contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of Sembcorp Marine for the year ending Dec 31, 2019.

Notes to Editors

To download the accompanying images in high resolution, please click here

[Attachment]

Dwiputra, renamed Karmol LNGT Powership Africa, is undergoing FSRU conversion at Sembcorp Marine

[Attachment]

Sembcorp Marine will spearhead an extensive makeover of Asuka II, the largest cruise ship in Japan

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

For more information, please contact:

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, drawing upon more than 50 years of track record. Our customers include major energy companies, drilling contractors, shipping companies as well as owners and operators of floating production units. We focus on four key capabilities, namely: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms; and Specialised Shipbuilding.

We operate shipyards and other facilities strategically located in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

Top

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 00:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
08/29SEMBCORP MARINE : secures Siccar Point FEED contract to develop cylindrical FPSO..
PU
08/02SEMBCORP MARINE : Change in Composition of the Board Risk Committee
PU
07/30SEMBCORP MARINE : scores 17 wins at Workplace Safety and Health Awards 2019
PU
07/29SEMBCORP MARINE : 2Q Net Loss Shrinks, But Challenges Persist
DJ
07/29Singapore's Sembcorp Marine posts second quarter loss, sees H2 worsen
RE
07/17SEMBCORP MARINE : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
07/08SEMBCORP MARINE : Statement by the Company in Relation to Brazil
PU
07/02Brazil searches Sembcorp Marine shipyard in graft probe, shares tumble
RE
05/14Sembcorp Industries' First-Quarter Profit Boosted by Energy Business
DJ
05/02SEMBCORP MARINE : posts First Quarter 2019 net profit of $2 million
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 611 M
EBIT 2019 -28,8 M
Net income 2019 -57,1 M
Debt 2019 3 261 M
Yield 2019 0,27%
P/E ratio 2019 -44,5x
P/E ratio 2020 73,8x
EV / Sales2019 2,16x
EV / Sales2020 1,90x
Capitalization 2 382 M
Chart SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Duration : Period :
Sembcorp Marine Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1,58  SGD
Last Close Price 1,14  SGD
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Khor Boon Goh Director-Group Finance
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-26.45%1 716
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%6 438
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 85.22%4 685
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 874
CSSC OFFSHORE & MARINE ENGG GROUP CO LTD89.75%2 608
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING HOLDINGS LTD-27.20%2 574
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group