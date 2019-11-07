Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sembcorp Marine Ltd    SCMN   SG1H97877952

SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(SCMN)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sembcorp Marine : delivers Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:40pm EST

Sembcorp Marine delivers Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix

Singapore, Nov 08, 2019 - Sembcorp Marine today delivered the Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., following a fruitful collaboration between the two companies to complete the project amid challenging market conditions.

Measuring 93.6m in length and 61.1m in breadth, the Q7000 was jointly designed by Sembcorp Marine and Helix. The vessel can perform a wide range of production enhancement operations as well as field development support, well cleanup and well decommissioning tasks such as tubing removal and sea floor clearance.

Equipped with an IMO-certified Class 3 Dynamic Positioning System and the Helix-designed Intervention Riser System, the Q7000 is able to execute well intervention and decommissioning operations in water depths of up to 3,000m. This makes the Q7000 suitable for deepwater operations globally, including in the UK North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico as well as offshore West Africa and Brazil.

In February 2015, Sembcorp Marine also delivered to Helix the Q5000, a vessel similar to the Q7000.

'We are very grateful to Helix for partnering with us to build the Q5000 and Q7000, particularly the latter project which was executed during a difficult time in the market,' Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun said. 'The delivery of the Q7000 demonstrates not only Sembcorp Marine's proven ability to provide innovative design and construction solutions, but also our firm commitment to working with our customers to overcome challenges and complete projects smoothly. We look forward to the possibility of collaborating with Helix again in the future.'

The Q7000 is expected to commence its first project in January next year, providing subsea services off the West African coast.

Notes to editors
To download accompanying images in high resolution, please click here.

Sembcorp Marine successfully delivers the Q7000 (above) well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix

Sembcorp Marine officially hands over the Q7000 to Helix

Senior Management of Sembcorp Marine and Helix at the Naming Ceremony for the Q7000

Lady Sponsor Ms Gayle Kerr (left) christening the Q7000 alongside Mr Wang Zijian, Sembcorp Marine Executive Vice-President and Head of Operations

For a pdf version version of this announcement, please click here.

About Sembcorp Marine
Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, drawing upon more than 50 years of track record. Our customers include major energy companies, drilling contractors, shipping companies as well as owners and operators of floating production units. We focus on four key capabilities, namely: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms; and Specialised Shipbuilding.

We operate shipyards and other facilities strategically located in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For more information, please contact:
Lin Daoyi (Mr)
Manager, Corporate Communications
Tel No. +65 69717040
Email: daoyi.lin@sembmarine.com

Top

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 01:39:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
08:40pSEMBCORP MARINE : delivers Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix
PU
10/31SEMBCORP MARINE : Secures FPU Construction and Integration Contract for Shell's ..
PU
10/29SEMBCORP MARINE : earns 3D printing certifications for parts used in constructio..
PU
10/23SEMBCORP MARINE : Completion of Divestment of Interest in a Joint Venture Compan..
PU
10/23SEMBCORP MARINE : Announcement of Results of Meeting of Noteholders
PU
10/22Singapore's Temasek Makes Takeover Offer for Offshore Rig Builder Keppel
DJ
10/21Temasek makes $3 billion bid for Singapore's Keppel, sparks sector M&A talk
RE
10/21Temasek makes $3 billion bid for Singapore's Keppel, sparks sector M&A talk
RE
10/21SEMBCORP MARINE : Response To Query Regarding Trading Activity
PU
10/21Singapore gains on industrial, property firms; Thailand falls
RE
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 2 594 M
EBIT 2019 -33,6 M
Net income 2019 -63,6 M
Debt 2019 3 220 M
Yield 2019 0,22%
P/E ratio 2019 -48,5x
P/E ratio 2020 119x
EV / Sales2019 2,35x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 2 885 M
Technical analysis trends SEMBCORP MARINE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 1,48  SGD
Last Close Price 1,38  SGD
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Weng Sun Wong President, CEO & Executive Director
Mohammed Hassan Marican Chairman
Cheng Tat Tan Chief Financial Officer
Chee Hing Chia Head-Information Technology
Simon Kuik Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-11.61%2 123
KOREA SHIPBUILDING &OFFSHORE ENGN CO LTD--.--%7 203
CHINA CSSC HOLDINGS LIMITED 57.65%4 145
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD--.--%3 765
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-21.60%2 912
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING--.--%2 679
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group