Sembcorp Marine delivers Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix

Singapore, Nov 08, 2019 - Sembcorp Marine today delivered the Q7000 well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., following a fruitful collaboration between the two companies to complete the project amid challenging market conditions.

Measuring 93.6m in length and 61.1m in breadth, the Q7000 was jointly designed by Sembcorp Marine and Helix. The vessel can perform a wide range of production enhancement operations as well as field development support, well cleanup and well decommissioning tasks such as tubing removal and sea floor clearance.

Equipped with an IMO-certified Class 3 Dynamic Positioning System and the Helix-designed Intervention Riser System, the Q7000 is able to execute well intervention and decommissioning operations in water depths of up to 3,000m. This makes the Q7000 suitable for deepwater operations globally, including in the UK North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico as well as offshore West Africa and Brazil.

In February 2015, Sembcorp Marine also delivered to Helix the Q5000, a vessel similar to the Q7000.

'We are very grateful to Helix for partnering with us to build the Q5000 and Q7000, particularly the latter project which was executed during a difficult time in the market,' Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun said. 'The delivery of the Q7000 demonstrates not only Sembcorp Marine's proven ability to provide innovative design and construction solutions, but also our firm commitment to working with our customers to overcome challenges and complete projects smoothly. We look forward to the possibility of collaborating with Helix again in the future.'

The Q7000 is expected to commence its first project in January next year, providing subsea services off the West African coast.

Notes to editors

To download accompanying images in high resolution, please click here.

Sembcorp Marine successfully delivers the Q7000 (above) well intervention semi-submersible rig to Helix

Sembcorp Marine officially hands over the Q7000 to Helix

Senior Management of Sembcorp Marine and Helix at the Naming Ceremony for the Q7000

Lady Sponsor Ms Gayle Kerr (left) christening the Q7000 alongside Mr Wang Zijian, Sembcorp Marine Executive Vice-President and Head of Operations

For a pdf version version of this announcement, please click here.

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, drawing upon more than 50 years of track record. Our customers include major energy companies, drilling contractors, shipping companies as well as owners and operators of floating production units. We focus on four key capabilities, namely: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms; and Specialised Shipbuilding.

We operate shipyards and other facilities strategically located in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

For more information, please contact:

Lin Daoyi (Mr)

Manager, Corporate Communications

Tel No. +65 69717040

Email: daoyi.lin@sembmarine.com

Top