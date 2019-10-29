Sembcorp Marine earns 3D printing certifications for parts used in construction and repairs

These certifications will help the Group unlock significant efficiencies and reduce supply chain risks

Singapore, Oct 29, 2019 - Sembcorp Marine today received certifications qualifying its 3D printing procedures and specifications for components used in its construction and repair projects. This game-changing development paves the way for the Group to unlock significant efficiencies and reduce supply chain risks.

Awarded by quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL, the certifications endorse Sembcorp Marine's use of 3D printing technology for repairing non-critical parts such as worn-out metal sleeves used in pumps, and for fabricating bevel gear sets for machinery applications.

More importantly, these certifications give Sembcorp Marine the experience to prepare for the validation and use of more 3D-printed components in its projects, which will reduce the Group's reliance on external procurement.

Sembcorp Marine President and CEO Wong Weng Sun said: 'The DNV GL certifications help us work towards a 3D printing regime that lets Sembcorp Marine custom-make components, improve their design and quality, and mitigate external procurement constraints on cost, lead-time and availability - for instance, parts for a repair job that may be expensive, obsolete, not in stock or no longer in production.'

3D printing - also known as additive manufacturing - fabricates three-dimensional solid objects from a digital file by successively adding layers of material until the intended object is formed. This technology reduces material wastage and enhances the sustainability of Sembcorp Marine's operations.

Mr Wong said 3D printing can also expedite project turnaround at Sembcorp Marine shipyards and allow the wider offshore and marine (O&M) sector to become more self-sufficient.

To develop 3D printing for O&M applications, he said Sembcorp Marine has been working closely with DNV GL, A*Star's Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech), National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), Nanyang Technological University and commercial additive manufacturer 3D Metalforge.

Mr Brice Le Gallo, DNV GL Regional Manager South East Asia and Australia and Director of the DNV GL Global Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Singapore, said: 'It is very satisfying to award Sembcorp Marine the certifications for the 3D printed parts. It has been a partnership, beginning in November 2017, that showed commitment and demonstrated the technical ability of the teams involved in achieving the certifications. I truly believe 3D printing can make a major impact in reducing cost, creating efficiencies and lowering supply chain risks. I am confident that the certifications awarded to Sembcorp Marine will encourage more collaborations and developments in the O&M sector.'

About Sembcorp Marine

Sembcorp Marine provides innovative engineering solutions to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, drawing upon more than 50 years of track record. Our customers include major energy companies, drilling contractors, shipping companies as well as owners and operators of floating production units. We focus on four key capabilities, namely: Rigs & Floaters; Repairs & Upgrades; Offshore Platforms; and Specialised Shipbuilding.

We operate shipyards and other facilities strategically located in Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, Norway and Brazil.

Discover more at www.sembmarine.com.

