Sembcorp Marine secures Siccar Point FEED contract to develop cylindrical FPSO design solution for Cambo field

Singapore, Aug 30, 2019 - Sembcorp Marine Rigs & Floaters Pte. Ltd. has entered into an exclusive Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) contract with Siccar Point Energy E&P Ltd to deliver a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) design solution for the Cambo field in the UK Continental Shelf.

The solution will be based on Sembcorp Marine's proprietary Sevan geostationary circular hull, a cost-effective alternative to traditional ship-shaped and turret-moored designs.

The Sevan cylindrical hull eliminates the need for a costly turret while accommodating a larger number of risers and flexibility for future tie-ins.

'We are very pleased to work with Siccar Point in developing an innovative cylindrical FPSO for the Cambo field,' said Sembcorp Marine Head of Rigs and Floaters Mr William Gu. 'Our Sevan circular hull is a proven design for safe operation in harsh and ultra-deepwater environments. Coupled with our engineering, procurement and construction capabilities, we are confident of presenting a robust, reliable and competitive FPSO solution that will support Siccar Point's final investment decision for the Cambo field.'

Located 125km northwest of the Shetland Islands, the Cambo field has a water depth of 1,100m.

