SEMBCORP MARINE LTD

(S51)
Sembcorp Marine : to Defer Annual General Meeting

04/02/2020 | 07:53pm EDT

Sembcorp Marine to Defer Annual General Meeting

Deferment of AGM

Sembcorp Marine Ltd ('Sembcorp Marine' or 'the Company') wishes to announce that it will be deferring its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') which was to have been held in April 2020 to a future date to be determined.

This follows:

(i) the notification issued on 24 March 2020 by MOH stating that all events and mass gatherings must be deferred or cancelled regardless of size;

(ii) the joint statement issued on 25 March 2020 by ACRA, MAS and SGX RegCo stating that all listed issuers are expected to comply with MOH's safe distancing measures, and that legislative amendments are being proposed for Parliament sitting in April 2020 in relation to the conduct of meetings (which include allowing issuers the flexibility to hold meetings by virtual means);

(iii) the press release issued on 31 March 2020 by the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Finance on COVID-19 relief measures and the upcoming legislative provisions to provide legal certainty on holding of meetings; and

(iv) the further joint statement issued on 31 March 2020 by ACRA, MAS and SGX RegCo giving updated guidance on general meetings.

Mr Ron Foo Siang Guan and Mr Neil McGregor, who are due to retire by rotation at the AGM, will retire as directors on the date of the deferred AGM.

The Company will update shareholders on the date of the AGM and the procedures for participation after the legislative amendments to facilitate the holding of the AGM have been passed, and the necessary arrangements have been put in place in order to adopt the recommended measures for conducting meetings (as appropriate) and implement the safe distancing measures put in place by MOH. The AGM notice and other accompanying documents will be sent to shareholders in due course.

Availability of Annual Report 2019 and Sustainability Report 2019

In the meantime, Sembcorp Marine's Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ('AR2019') and the Sustainability Report for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 ('SR2019') are now available for download from Sembcorp Marine's website. You can access the AR2019 and the SR2019 by going to the URLs www.sembmarine.com/investor-relations/annual-report and www.sembmarine.com/sustainability/sustainability-report respectively and clicking on the 'DOWNLOAD PDF' buttons. You will need an internet browser and PDF reader to view the AR2019 and the SR2019.

We highly encourage our shareholders to access the online versions of the AR2019 and the SR2019. Please note that the SR2019 is available for download only in electronic version via Sembcorp Marine's website.

If you wish to receive a printed copy of the AR2019, you may request for it by either:
(i) completing the Request Form which is available at the same URL www.sembmarine.com/investor-relations/annual-report by clicking on the 'Annual Report Hard Copy Request' button and returning the form to us; or
(ii) emailing us at investor.relations@sembmarine.com with your request and providing your full name and address.

By order of the Board
Tan Yah Sze
Company Secretary

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

Disclaimer

Sembcorp Marine Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 23:52:07 UTC
