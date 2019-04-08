Sembcorp Marine wins second Offshore and Marine Engineering Award at Singapore International Maritime Awards 2019

Second award since 2015 demonstrates steadfast contributions to Singapore's O&M engineering sector

Further validates the Group's investment in new capabilities and production capacity to compete for projects and strengthen its position to ride on the expected oil and gas cycle recovery



Singapore, April 8, 2019 - Sembcorp Marine today won its second Offshore and Marine Engineering Award at the Singapore International Maritime Awards 2019 (IMA 2019), a biennial event organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore to celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions to the local port, shipping and marine industries.

The Group bagged the same award in 2015.

With the latest accolade reaffirming its continued support to the offshore and marine (O&M) engineering sector here, Sembcorp Marine also gains further validation for building new capabilities and production capacity to boost its competitiveness and strengthen its position to ride on the expected oil and gas cycle recovery. Not only has such an investment helped the Group secure various technically challenging projects, the new businesses brought in considerable economic value for Singapore and reinforced the country's reputation as a world-class O&M engineering hub.

Notable projects Sembcorp Marine completed in 2018 include: Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel Ailsa, which stood out for its 40-year hull lifespan against the 20-year average of most newbuild FSOs; and the high-pressure, high-temperature (HP/HT) fixed platform topsides for the Culzean gas field in the UK North Sea.

Last month, Sembcorp Marine delivered Transocean Norge, a harsh-environment semi-submersible rig, to Swiss offshore drilling contractor Transocean.

The Group is now commissioning the world's largest semi-submersible crane vessel, Sleipnir, at its Tuas Boulevard Yard. Constructed for Dutch marine contractor Heerema using the yard's dedicated offshore dry-dock, Sleipnir comes with two 10,000-tonne lifting capacity cranes and will be deployed globally for the setup and decommissioning of offshore oil and gas installations.

Sembcorp Marine's enhanced capabilities and production facilities are also supporting the Shell Vito Floating Production Unit construction at Tuas Boulevard Yard. Importantly, they underpinned the Group's winning bids for the Johan Castberg and Karish Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) projects in 2017 and 2018 respectively, marking Sembcorp Marine's successful forays into the highly competitive newbuild FPSO segment.

Other ongoing projects by the Group include:

Fabrication of two wind farm substation topsides for Ørsted Wind Power, to be deployed at the UK Hornsea 2 Offshore Wind Farm;Three zero-emission battery-powered roll-on/roll-off passenger (ropax) ships designed and built for Norwegian ferry operator Norled;A 12,000-cubic-metre capacity LNG bunker vessel designed and built for Mitsui O.S.K. and equipped with membrane system LNG tanks; andSembcorp Marine's progressive renewal of its existing tugboat fleet with up to 12 LNG hybrid-powered vessels of its own design.

Receiving the IMA 2019 Offshore & Marine Engineering Award at the Shangri-La Hotel this evening, Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Mr Wong Weng Sun said: 'We are very grateful to our employees, customers, vendors, R&D collaborators and other partners whose support has enabled us to translate our yard facilities and engineering know-how into unique solutions, project wins and successful deliveries. In accepting our second Offshore & Marine Engineering Award, we are truly honoured to be recognised as a flag-bearer of excellence for Singapore's O&M sector.'

Sembcorp Marine's new capabilities and production capacity is part of an organisational transformation focusing on: developing cutting-edge engineering solutions; building a highly flexible and competent workforce; and utilising production resources safely, efficiently and sustainably to execute projects of varying scale and complexity.

Mr Wong added: 'As an engineering solutions provider to the global offshore, marine and energy industries, Sembcorp Marine must always improve ourselves in order to stay relevant and competitive. We aspire to move up the value chain by realising opportunities in new and existing markets, growing our innovation, technology and portfolio of solutions, and optimising Tuas Boulevard Yard to take on more projects.

'Given the prevailing challenges in our business environment, we are managing our capex investments prudently on a balance of cost, benefit and necessity. Sembcorp Marine remains firmly committed to being our customers' preferred partner for offshore, marine and energy engineering projects, and contributing to the progress of Singapore's O&M sector.'

Other than winning the prestigious Offshore and Marine Engineering Award this year and in 2015, Sembcorp Marine clinched the IMA 2017 Outstanding Maritime R&D and Technology Award for its non-chemical and byproduct-free ballast water management system.

Sembcorp Marine President & CEO Wong Weng Sun (left) receiving the Offshore and Marine Engineering Award from Dr Lam Pin Min, Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Transport, at the Singapore International Maritime Awards 2019.

For the PDF version of this announcement, please click here.

