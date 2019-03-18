Log in
CORRECTION OF PRESS RELEASE 2019-03-18: THE NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE'S PROPOSAL OF NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR SEMCON

03/18/2019 | 03:14pm EDT

Press release, 18 March, 2019

CORRECTION OF PRESS RELEASE 2019-03-18: THE NOMINATIONS COMMITTEE'S PROPOSAL OF NEW BOARD MEMBERS FOR SEMCON.

The correction is made since the above-mentioned press release incorrectly stated that the information was to be published pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The press release should not have contained this information. The press release in its entirety follows below.

Semcon's Nominations Committee proposes Carl Backman and Eva Elmsted as new members of the Board for Semcon AB, to the Annual General Meeting 2019 on 24 April.

The Nominations Committee also proposes the re-election of Tore Bertilsson as Chairman of the Board and the re-election of Jeanette Reuterskiöld and Karl Thedéen as Board members. Marianne Brismar and Jan-Erik Karlsson has declined re-election.

Information about the suggested Board members as follows:

Carl Backman (born 1971), MSc in Engineering, MBA.

CEO of JCE Group Aktiebolag, former investment director of Fouriertransform AB and former CEO of Bure Equity AB.

Other board assignments: Chairman of Bruks Siwertell Group AB and Consafe Logistics AB. Board member of Jobro Holding AB and Cybercom Intressenter AB.

Eva Elmstedt (born 1960), Bachelor of Economy and Computer science.

Former EVP Global Services at Nokia Networks and Nokia Siemens Networks alongside leading positions at Ericsson, 3 and Semcon.

Other board assigments: Chairman of Proact IT Group AB (publ.). Board member of Addtech AB (publ.), Gunnebo Group AB (publ.), Thule Group AB (publ.), Arjo AB (publ.) and Axiell Group AB.

Semcon is an international technology company that develops products based on human needs and behaviours. We strengthen our customers' competitiveness by always starting from the end user, because the person who knows most about the user's needs creates the best products and the clearest benefits to humans. Semcon collaborates mainly with companies in the automotive, industry, energy and life science sectors. With more than 2100 specialised employees, Semcon has the ability to take care of the entire product development cycle, from strategy and technology development to design and product information. Semcon was founded in Sweden in 1980 and has offices in over 30 locations in eight different countries. In 2018, the Group reported annual sales of SEK 1.8 billion. Read more on semcon.com

The Nominations Committee:

The Nominations Committee is comprised by Ulf Gillberg (JCE Group Aktiebolag) Chairman of the Nominations Committee, Mats Andersson (Nordea Investment Funds), Faruk Tairi (Europea i Malmö) and the Chairman of the Board Tore Bertilsson (co-opted member), who together represented 37.9 per cent of the votes associated with all the shares in the company as of 31 August 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Ulf Gillberg, Chairman of the Nominations Committee Tel: +46 (0)70-368 48 24

Email: ulf.gillberg@jcegroup.se

Disclaimer

Semcon AB published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:14:02 UTC
