Semcon : NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO SEMCON'S NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Press release, 27 September 2019

NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO SEMCON'S NOMINATION COMMITTEE.

In accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting of Semcon AB in 2019, the following persons have been appointed as members to the Nomination Committee:

Ulf Gillberg, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, JCE Group AB

Mats Andersson, Nordea Investment Funds

Johan Hagberg

Tore Bertilsson, Chairman of Semcon AB, co-opted member

The Annual General Meeting of Semcon will be held at the head office in Göteborg, Tuesday April 28, 2020. Proposals to the Nomination Committee shall be e-mailed to valberedning@semcon.com.

Semcon's Financial Calendar 2019/2021:

Interim report January-September 2019: October 24, 2019, 08.00

report 2019: February 6, 2020, 08.00 Interim report January-March 2020: April 28, 2020, 08.00

Interim report January-June 2020: July 15, 2020, 08.00

January-September 2020: October 22, 2020, 08.00 Year-end report 2020: February 10, 2021, 08.00

For more information, please contact:

Björn Strömberg, CFO, Semcon

Phone: +46 (0) 31 721 03 06 Email: bjorn.stromberg@semcon.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 a.m. CET on 27 September 2019.

Semcon is an international technology company that develops products based on human needs and behaviours. We strengthen our customers' competitiveness by always starting from the end user, because the person who knows most about the user's needs creates the best products and the clearest benefits to humans. Semcon collaborates mainly with companies in the automotive, industry, energy and life science sectors. With more than 2100 specialised employees, Semcon has the ability to take care of the entire product development cycle, from strategy and technology development to design and product information. Semcon was founded in Sweden in 1980 and has offices in over 30 locations in eight different countries. In 2018, the Group reported annual sales of SEK 1.8 billion. Read more on semcon.com