SEMCON AB

(SEMC)
Semcon : NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO SEMCON'S NOMINATION COMMITTEE

09/27/2019 | 02:18am EDT

Press release, 27 September 2019

NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO SEMCON'S NOMINATION COMMITTEE.

In accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting of Semcon AB in 2019, the following persons have been appointed as members to the Nomination Committee:

  • Ulf Gillberg, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, JCE Group AB
  • Mats Andersson, Nordea Investment Funds
  • Johan Hagberg
  • Tore Bertilsson, Chairman of Semcon AB, co-opted member

The Annual General Meeting of Semcon will be held at the head office in Göteborg, Tuesday April 28, 2020. Proposals to the Nomination Committee shall be e-mailed to valberedning@semcon.com.

Semcon's Financial Calendar 2019/2021:

  • Interim report January-September 2019: October 24, 2019, 08.00
  • Year-endreport 2019: February 6, 2020, 08.00
  • Interim report January-March 2020: April 28, 2020, 08.00
  • Annual General Meeting 2020: April 28, 2020
  • Interim report January-June 2020: July 15, 2020, 08.00
  • Interim report January-September 2020: October 22, 2020, 08.00
  • Year-endreport 2020: February 10, 2021, 08.00

For more information, please contact:

Björn Strömberg, CFO, Semcon

Phone: +46 (0) 31 721 03 06 Email: bjorn.stromberg@semcon.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 a.m. CET on 27 September 2019.

Semcon is an international technology company that develops products based on human needs and behaviours. We strengthen our customers' competitiveness by always starting from the end user, because the person who knows most about the user's needs creates the best products and the clearest benefits to humans. Semcon collaborates mainly with companies in the automotive, industry, energy and life science sectors. With more than 2100 specialised employees, Semcon has the ability to take care of the entire product development cycle, from strategy and technology development to design and product information. Semcon was founded in Sweden in 1980 and has offices in over 30 locations in eight different countries. In 2018, the Group reported annual sales of SEK 1.8 billion. Read more on semcon.com

Semcon AB published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:17:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 1 904 M
EBIT 2019 138 M
Net income 2019 101 M
Debt 2019 255 M
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,0x
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 976 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,00  SEK
Last Close Price 56,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Granlund President & Chief Executive Officer
Tore Bertil Bertilsson Chairman
Björn Strömberg Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Klas Elmby Chief Information Officer
Christer Eriksson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMCON AB18.39%100
CINTAS CORPORATION59.55%27 949
TELEPERFORMANCE41.48%12 607
EDENRED37.03%11 533
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.98%10 872
INTERTEK GROUP PLC13.29%10 756
