SEMCON AB
Semcon : NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO SEMCON’S NOMINATION COMMITTEE.

0
09/17/2018 | 12:08pm CEST

Press release, 17 September 2018

NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO SEMCON'S NOMINATION COMMITTEE.

In accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting of Semcon AB in 2018, the following persons have been appointed as members to the Nomination Committee:

  • Ulf Gillberg, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, JCE Group AB

  • Mats Andersson, Nordea Investment Funds

  • Faruk Tairi, Europea i Malmö

  • Tore Bertilsson, Chairman of Semcon AB, co-opted member

The Annual General Meeting of Semcon will be held at the head office in Göteborg, Wednesday April 24, 2019. Proposals to the Nomination Committee shall be e-mailed to valberedning@semcon.com by latest Friday March 1, 2019.

Semcon's Financial Calendar 2018/2020:

  • Interim report January-September 2018: October 25, 2018, 08.00

  • Year-end report 2018: February 7, 2019, 08.00

  • Interim report January-March 2019: April 24, 2019, 08.00

  • Annual General Meeting 2019: April 24, 2019

  • Interim report January-June 2019: July 16, 2019, 08.00

  • Interim report January-September 2019: October 24, 2019, 08.00

  • Year-end report 2019: February 6, 2020, 08.00

For more information, please contact:

Björn Strömberg, CFO, Semcon

Phone: +46 (0) 31 721 03 06 Email: bjorn.stromberg@semcon.com

This information is information that Semcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 12.00 (CEST) on September 17, 2018.

Semcon is an international technology company that develops products based on human needs and behaviours. We strengthen our customers' competitiveness by always starting from the end user, because the person who knows most about the user's needs creates the best products and the clearest benefits to humans. Semcon collaborates mainly with companies in the automotive, industry, energy and life science sectors. With more than 2000 specialised employees, Semcon has the ability to take care of the entire product development cycle, from strategy and technology development to design and product information. Semcon was founded in Sweden in 1980 and has offices in over 30 locations in eight different countries. In 2017, the Group reported annual sales of SEK 1.8 billion. Read more on semcon.com

Disclaimer

Semcon AB published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 10:07:03 UTC
