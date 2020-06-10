Semcon publ : development partner for revolutionary cancer treatment

Press release, 10 June 2020

Semcon development partner for revolutionary cancer treatment

Radiation therapy for cancer can cause many side effects for patients. By making use of the opportunities from new technology, Kongsberg Beam Technology is developing a world-unique proton treatment - with minimal side effects for multiple types of cancer. Semcon is responsible for the project's technical and digital development.

Today, most cancer patients are treated using radiation, intended to kill the diseased cells. However, the healthy cells around the tumour are also affected by the radiation. Proton radiation therapy has the potential for more accurate treatment, which means less impact on other tissue and organs.

"In the treatment of certain types of cancer, such as lung cancer, it is especially important that the radiation therapy is accurate since the organs are moving", says Lasse Bjørkhaug, Project Manager at Semcon in Norway.

Using a digital twin, which is a virtual copy of a part of the body or organ, the treatment will be much more accurate than before thanks to a dynamic and predictive real-time image of the tumour under treatment.

"This project really can make a difference. Applying our digital excellence with experience from other industries gives us the opportunity to develop technology with new perspectives that can be of real benefit to patients", says Lasse Bjørkhaug.

The system that Kongsberg Beam Technology has patented is called MAMA-K,Multi-ArrayMulti-Axis Cancer Combat Machine. The machine treats the tumour with a number of simultaneous proton beams and is especially adapted for more mobile organs, and it can be added to both existing and new proton machines.

Among other things, Semcon will be responsible for developing the control and monitoring systems for MAMA-K, a full-scale prototype for testing, as well as a digital twin of a patient or organ. This is achieved through excellence in systems architecture, project management, control systems, software, mechanics, and industrialisation, as well as requirements specification for medical devices.

