Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SemGroup Corp    SEMG

SEMGROUP CORP

(SEMG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SEMGROUP CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SemGroup Corporation - SEMG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:56pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) to Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SemGroup will receive only $6.80 in cash and 0.7275 shares of Energy Transfer for each share of SemGroup that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-semg/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMGROUP CORP
05:56pSEMGROUP CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 553 M
EBIT 2019 146 M
Net income 2019 -101 M
Debt 2019 2 592 M
Yield 2019 11,1%
P/E ratio 2019 -13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 -24,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,52x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 1 298 M
Chart SEMGROUP CORP
Duration : Period :
SemGroup Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMGROUP CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 13,73  $
Last Close Price 16,47  $
Spread / Highest target 3,22%
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlin G. Conner President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. McDaniel Chairman
Robert N. Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl F. Kurz Independent Director
Ronald A. Ballschmiede Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMGROUP CORP19.74%1 313
ENBRIDGE INC9.22%71 224
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.45%63 218
KINDER MORGAN INC34.40%46 793
TC ENERGY CORP35.43%46 583
ONEOK40.56%31 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group