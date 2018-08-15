SemGroup : Plains Midstream Canada and SemCAMS Announce Open Season for a New Montney to Market Liquids Pipeline System

Calgary, AB & Tulsa, OK, August 14, 2018, Plains Midstream Canada ULC (PMC), a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA), and SemCAMS ULC (SemCAMS), a subsidiary of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG), today announced that they have received sufficient customer interest to conduct an open season and are soliciting further producer engagement for a new Montney to Market liquids pipeline to service production from the Wapiti and potentially the Pipestone area in West Central Alberta to PMC's terminal infrastructure in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan, AB. The proposed project includes a combination of existing pipelines and new pipelines and will have an initial capacity of approximately 100,000 barrels per day, expandable to more than 200,000 barrels per day. The project is targeted to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2020. The system will be designed to transport natural gas liquids, condensate and light crude oil from field locations to the Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan market hubs. The system will leverage existing PMC pipe and terminal infrastructure to offer a competitive transportation alternative for the growing Montney and Duvernay basins.

PMC and SemCAMS are working with environmental, engineering, construction, surveying, land management and Indigenous resources to secure a route that is designed to minimize impacts to the environment and stakeholders. Engagement with affected parties, including the regulators, is ongoing with the intent to submit a regulatory application in the second quarter of 2019, subject to the closing of a successful open season process. Commencement of construction will be subject to receipt of the necessary permits and regulatory approvals.

Shippers may make firm commitments for capacity for agreed upon rates. Interested shippers may obtain additional information about this project, subject to executing a confidentiality agreement by contacting either PMC or SemCAMS via:

About PMC:

Plains Midstream Canada ULC (PMC), a Canadian subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, LP (NYSE:PAA), is an industry leading transportation and midstream provider with approximately 7,000 kilometres of pipeline in North America. In Canada, PMC operates in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. PMC specializes in transportation, storage, processing and marketing solutions for crude oil and natural gas liquids. PMC owns, operates, acquires and develops a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets. PMC has an extensive network of pipeline transportation, terminals, storage and gathering assets, strategically located in key producing basins, transportation corridors, and at major market hubs in Canada and the United States. PMC is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit www.plainsmidstream.com.

About SemCAMS:

SemCAMS ULC, a subsidiary of SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG), is a gathering and processing business which provides midstream solutions for natural gas producers in Western Canada. SemCAMS is one of Alberta's largest licensed sour gas processors with Duvernay and Montney facilities located near Whitecourt and Fox Creek, and a plant under construction in the Wapiti area south of Grand Prairie. The company also operates sweet gas processing facilities in this region. SemCAMS is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For more information, visit www.semgroup.com.