SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce an Extension of the Open Season on the NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu

TULSA, Okla., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to ongoing shipper interest, SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) and DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have announced the commencement of a supplemental open season for natural gas liquids (NGL) transportation service on the Wattenberg Pipeline, White Cliffs Pipeline, and Southern Hills Pipeline, which will connect Weld County, Colorado to Mont Belvieu, Texas.



SemGroup is currently converting a portion of White Cliffs to NGL service and expects it to be in service in the fourth quarter of 2019. When combined with Southern Hills Pipeline, the system provides DJ Basin customers with increased NGL takeaway capacity and open access to the Texas Gulf Coast markets. SemGroup owns 51 percent of White Cliffs Pipeline and is the operator. DCP owns 100 percent of Wattenberg Pipeline and 66 percent of Southern Hills Pipeline, and is the operator of both pipelines.

Service will be provided under a published joint tariff between the two carriers. The open season will provide prospective shippers an opportunity to make long-term ship-or-pay volume commitments by executing transportation services agreements with White Cliffs and DCP, in exchange for incentive transportation rates. The terms and conditions of service being made available during this open season extension are the same as those made available to shippers during the initial open season held in May 2018.

Prospective shippers should contact Regan Hankins, SemGroup Senior Commercial Development Representative at 918-524-7317 or rhankins@semgroup.com or Kelly Lyn Drum, DCP Midstream, Senior Commercial Development Representative at 713-735-3817 or Kdrum@dcpmidstream.com .

More information on the open season is available here .

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas. SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on SemGroup’s Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com, SemGroup’s Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

About DCP Midstream, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this Press Release include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this Press Release may constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that these expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include the risk factors discussed from time to time in each of our documents and reports filed with the SEC.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to any forward-looking statements.

