SemGroup Corporation    SEMG

SEMGROUP CORPORATION

(SEMG)
SemGroup : Expected to Be Removed from the Alerian Index Series

12/03/2019 | 03:30pm EST

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alerian announced today that SemGroup Corporation (NYSE: SEMG) is expected to be removed from the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), and Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI) in a special rebalancing.

Special rebalancings are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations. Pending unitholder approval, SemGroup will cease to trade due to its merger with Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). If approved, the rebalancing will take place after market close on Wednesday, December 4.

Each index will be rebalanced in accordance with its existing methodology. Constituent additions to and deletions from an index do not reflect an opinion by Alerian on the investment merits of the respective securities.

About Alerian

Alerian is an independent information services company serving asset managers and investment professionals around the globe through its indexing, research and data capabilities. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian pioneered how the master limited partnership (MLP) asset class is measured and created the first real-time MLP index – the Alerian MLP Index – the most widely used benchmark for midstream MLP energy. Today, Alerian continues to innovate, delivering indexes, tools, thought leadership, and actionable insights that equip stakeholders to make informed decisions.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semgroup-corporation-expected-to-be-removed-from-the-alerian-index-series-300968605.html

SOURCE Alerian


© PRNewswire 2019
