Semiconductor Manufacturing 'l : SMIC Announces Unaudited 2018 Interim Results

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, announces the unaudited interim results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue was US$1,721.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 11.5% from US$1,544.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, revenue was US$1,561.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to US$1,544.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

for the six months ended , an increase of 11.5% from for the six months ended . Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, revenue was for the six months ended , compared to for the six months ended . Gross profit was US$438.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , an increase of 5.6% from US$415.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross profit was $277.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to $415.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

for the six months ended , an increase of 5.6% from for the six months ended . Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross profit was for the six months ended , compared to for the six months ended . Gross margin was 25.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 . Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross margin was 17.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 .

, compared to 26.9% for the six months ended . Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross margin was 17.8% for the six months ended , compared to 26.9% for the six months ended . Revenue from China -region customers grew to 56.3% of total revenue excluding technology licensing for the six months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to 46.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2017 , representing a revenue growth of 23.9%.

-region customers grew to 56.3% of total revenue excluding technology licensing for the six months ended , compared to 46.0% for the six months ended , representing a revenue growth of 23.9%. The net debt to equity ratio remained low at 9.7% as of June 30, 2018 .

For the full announcement of SMIC's unaudited 2018 financial results, please see: http://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2018/0830/LTN20180830587.pdf

