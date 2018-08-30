Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l    SMI

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INT'L (SMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/29 10:02:02 pm
5.86 USD   --.--%
01:51pSEMICONDUCTOR M : SMIC Announces Unaudited 2018 Interim Results
PR
08/09SMIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09SEMICONDUCTOR M : SMIC Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Semiconductor Manufacturing 'l : SMIC Announces Unaudited 2018 Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 01:51pm CEST

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation ("SMIC"; NYSE: SMI; SEHK: 981) one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world, announces the unaudited interim results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue was US$1,721.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 11.5% from US$1,544.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, revenue was US$1,561.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to US$1,544.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
  • Gross profit was US$438.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 5.6% from US$415.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross profit was $277.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to $415.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
  • Gross margin was 25.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross margin was 17.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 26.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
  • Revenue from China-region customers grew to 56.3% of total revenue excluding technology licensing for the six months ended June 30, 2018, compared to 46.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2017, representing a revenue growth of 23.9%.
  • The net debt to equity ratio remained low at 9.7% as of June 30, 2018.

For the full announcement of SMIC's unaudited 2018 financial results, please see: http://www.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2018/0830/LTN20180830587.pdf

Contact:

Investor Relations
+86-21-2081-12804
ir@smics.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smic-announces-unaudited-2018-interim-results-300704766.html

SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN
01:51pSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : SMIC Announces Unaudited 2018 Interim Results
PR
08/25SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Father of microchips
AQ
08/16SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Patent Issued for Transistor And Fabrication Me..
AQ
08/09SMIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : SMIC Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
07/26SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Patent Issued for Transistor and Fabrication Me..
AQ
07/26SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Patent Issued for Inductor Device (USPTO 100268..
AQ
07/25SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Announcements and Notices - Change of Registere..
PU
07/12SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Patent Issued for Semiconductor Device Manufact..
AQ
07/10SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : SMIC Announces Second Quarter 2018 Webcast Conf..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.