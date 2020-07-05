Log in
China chipmaker SMIC to raise $6.55 billion in Shanghai share sale

07/05/2020 | 06:00am EDT

China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) will raise 46.29 billion yuan (£5.25 billion) in a Shanghai share sale, more than double its initial target, pricing its offering following a surge in its Hong Kong-listed stock.

The company, which had originally sought to raise about 20 billion yuan, set the sale price of its shares to be traded in Shanghai at 27.46 yuan each, it said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Sunday.

The offering values the company at 109.25 times its 2019 earnings, based on the expanded share base, according to the filing. By comparison, rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) has a trailing price-earnings ratio of 21.315.

SMIC's fundraising comes as the Shanghai-based firm bulks up its war chest amid broader tech-related tensions between the United States and China, and will be used to fund projects and replenish operating capital.

Established in 2000, SMIC is mainland China's top semiconductor foundry and competes with Taiwan-based TSMC, which has more advanced technology.

SMIC's Hong Kong-listed shares rose more than 5% on Friday to HK$33.25, and have surged 172.5% since the end of March.

The deal's underwriter, Haitong Securities, has the option to expand the IPO size by 15%,meaning SMIC can raise as much as 53.23 billion yuan.

The institutional portion of the deal was nearly 165 times subscribed, the company said.

Two big sovereign wealth funds, Singapore's GIC Private Limited and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, subscribed as strategic investors for shares worth 3 billion yuan and 400 million yuan, respectively, SMIC said.

China's National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, popularly known as "the big fund", is investing 3.5 billion yuan in the company, SMIC said.

SMIC's online subscription, mainly targeting individual investors, will start on Tuesday, it said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tony Munroe in Beijing and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD. 7.16% 14.81 End-of-day quote.-4.20%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 5.22% 33.25 End-of-day quote.178.48%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. 0.81% 43.35 End-of-day quote.-19.12%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 2.33% 329.5 End-of-day quote.-0.45%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 7.0671 Delayed Quote.1.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 663 M - -
Net income 2020 261 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 89,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 24 446 M 24 445 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 17 942
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,33 $
Last Close Price 4,29 $
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target -45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Meng Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Xin Zhang Senior Vice President-Operations & Engineering
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION178.48%24 445
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.45%289 944
INTEL CORPORATION-1.20%250 356
NVIDIA CORPORATION63.40%236 513
BROADCOM INC.-0.17%126 877
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.93%115 465
