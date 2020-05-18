Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation    981   KYG8020E1199

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONA

(981)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China semiconductor fab SMIC gets $2.2 billion investment from government funds amid global chip spat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:02am EDT

Shanghai-based chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp has secured an investment worth $2.2 billion dollars from Chinese state investors, the company announced on Friday.

The funding was revealed on the same day that the United States announced new restrictions on Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] that would further impact its ability to source chips made with American technology.

According to SMIC's announcement, a number of vehicles under China's so-called "Big Fund," a government-backed money pool for funding domestic chip companies, will jointly make the investment in one of SMIC's plants.

The deal will bring its registered capital from $3.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

SMIC's ownership stake in the plant will decrease from 50.1% to 38.5% as a result of the transaction.

The plant has a manufacturing capacity of 6,000 14-nanometer wafers per month, and SMIC says it aims to increase that to 35,000 per month.

SMIC began mass production of 14-nanometer chips late last year. In an earnings call last week, executives said orders for such products constituted 1.3% of the company's Q1 2020 revenues.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the company's rival, has perfected 7-nanometer production and is on its way to developing 5-nanometer production capacity.

High-end chips from Apple Inc , Huawei and Qualcomm Inc all rely on 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer process nodes for production.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday it would place fresh restrictions on American companies who sell goods or services to Huawei.

In particular, the tightened restrictions threaten to upend Huawei's relationship with TSMC by cutting off its access to American-made manufacturing tools.

SMIC, which also relies on these tools, could also stand to be affected. The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on how the restrictions would affect its business or its ties to Huawei.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.59% 307.71 Delayed Quote.4.78%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. -1.53% 0.45 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
QUALCOMM, INC. -5.13% 75.77 Delayed Quote.-14.12%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 1.70% 19.16 End-of-day quote.-0.31%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.97% 37.4 End-of-day quote.-1.97%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 1.71% 298 End-of-day quote.0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN
01:02aChina semiconductor fab SMIC gets $2.2 billion investment from government fun..
RE
05/13SMIC : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : quaterly earnings release
05/06SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Chinese Chip Giant Prepares to Build Its ..
DJ
04/12THE U.S. VS. CHINA : Who is Winning the Key -2-
DJ
04/12THE U.S. VS. CHINA : Who is Winning the Key Technology Battles? -- Journal Repor..
DJ
02/27SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : Completion of the issue of us$600 million..
PU
02/20SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : SMIC Announces Proposed Issue of US$600 Million..
PR
02/18SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Proposed issue of bonds
PU
02/18EXCLUSIVE : Samsung wins 5-nanometer modem chip contract from Qualcomm - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 661 M
EBIT 2020 120 M
Net income 2020 245 M
Debt 2020 2 818 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 55,1x
P/E ratio 2021 48,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,35x
EV / Sales2021 4,10x
Capitalization 13 119 M
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2,10 $
Last Close Price 2,47 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mong Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Mei Sheng Zhou Vice President-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-0.31%13 118
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.17%257 713
INTEL CORPORATION-2.62%246 758
NVIDIA CORPORATION44.34%208 918
BROADCOM INC.-17.60%104 110
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-15.63%99 340
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group