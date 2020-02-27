Semiconductor Manufacturing International : COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF US$600 MILLION 2.693% BONDS DUE 2025

Log in
02/27/2020 | 11:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the PRC, Hong Kong and the United States or elsewhere. The Bonds are not available for general subscription in Hong Kong or elsewhere.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The Bonds mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the Bonds will be made in the United States.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

中 芯 國 際 集 成 電 路 製 造 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 981)

COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF US$600 MILLION

2.693% BONDS DUE 2025

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners

- 1 -

The Company is pleased to announce that completion of the issue of the Bonds in the principal amount of US$600 million took place on 27 February 2020.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 19 February 2020 and 20 February 2020 relating to, among other things, the proposed issue of the Bonds (the ''Announcements''). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company is pleased to announce that completion of the issue of the Bonds in the principal amount of US$600 million took place on 27 February 2020. The Company has received approval in-principle from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Bonds. The Bonds are listed on the SGX-ST on 28 February 2020. The approval in-principle granted for the listing and quotation of the Bonds is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or any other subsidiary or associated company of the Company or the Bonds. The estimated net proceeds (net of fees, commissions and expenses) from the issue of the Bonds will be approximately US$596.4 million.

By order of the Board

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Gao Yonggang

Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, PRC

28 February 2020

- 2 -

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

ZHOU Zixue (Chairman)

ZHAO Haijun (Co-Chief Executive Officer) LIANG Mong Song (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

GAO Yonggang (Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary)

Non-executive Directors

CHEN Shanzhi

ZHOU Jie

REN Kai

LU Jun

TONG Guohua

Independent Non-executive Directors

William Tudor BROWN

CONG Jingsheng Jason

LAU Lawrence Juen-Yee

FAN Ren Da Anthony

YOUNG Kwang Leei

  • For identification purposes only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

SMIC - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
