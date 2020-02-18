Semiconductor Manufacturing 'l : PROPOSED ISSUE OF BONDS

PROPOSED ISSUE OF BONDS

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of the Bonds to professional investors only. The Bonds are being offered and sold outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

J.P. Morgan, ICBC International, Barclays, UBS and SPDB International are the Joint Lead Managers in connection with the issue of the Bonds. Pricing of the Bonds, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and the interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise to be coordinated by the Joint Lead Managers. As at the date of this announcement, the principal amount, the interest and other terms and conditions of the Proposed Bonds Issue have yet to be determined. Upon finalisation of the terms of the Proposed Bonds Issue, the Company and the Joint Lead Managers are expected to enter into a subscription agreement and other ancillary documents in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for capital expenditure for capacity expansion and other general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Proposed Bonds Issue, the Company will provide certain professional investors with certain corporate and financial information regarding the Group, and such information may not necessarily have been made public previously. For purposes of equal, effective and timely dissemination of information to the Shareholders and the investment community, an extract of such information is attached to this announcement, and this announcement will be available on the Company's website at www.smics.com.

Application will be made for the listing of and quotation for the Bonds on the official list of the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any statements made or opinions expressed in this announcement. The application to be submitted for the listing and quotation of the Bonds on the SGX-ST shall not be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company or the Bonds.

As no binding agreement in relation to the Proposed Bonds Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Proposed Bonds Issue may or may not materialise. Completion of the Proposed Bonds Issue is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to global market conditions and investor interest. Investor and Shareholders are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Further announcement(s) in respect of the Proposed Bonds Issue will be made by the Company as and when appropriate.