Semiconductor Manufacturing 'l : SMIC Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast Conference Call

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:
- Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer, Strategic Planning Executive Vice President, and Executive Director
- Tim Kuo, Director, Investor Relations
as they announce the company's fourth quarter 2018 results and take questions from investors on Friday, February 15, 2019.
The fourth quarter 2018 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Friday, February 15, 2019.
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS
DATE: Friday, February 15, 2019
TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
7:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, February 14, 2019 EST)
WEBCAST:
The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/pg6k2hsu
DIAL-IN:
For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:
US +1 845-675-0437
HK +852 3018-6771
CHINA +86 400-620-8038
TW +886 2-5572-3895
REPLAY:
Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/site/company_financialSummary, along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
+86 21-2081-2804
IR@smics.com
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
www.smics.com
18 Zhangjiang Road
Pudong New Area
Shanghai, 201203
People's Republic of China
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smic-announces-fourth-quarter-2018-webcast-conference-call-300776772.html
SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation