Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l    0981   KYG8020E1017

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INT'L

(0981)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Semiconductor Manufacturing 'l : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DONATION OF RMB10 MILLION TO SUPPORT THE FRONTLINE TO FIGHT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:18pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

中 芯 國 際 集 成 電 路 製 造 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 981)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DONATION OF RMB10 MILLION TO SUPPORT THE FRONTLINE TO FIGHT THE

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (the "Company" or "SMIC").

On 7 February 2020, SMIC announced that the Company, together with its employees and members of its board of directors, donates RMB10 million to help fight the novel coronavirus epidemic. Among the donation, RMB5 million has been donated to the Shanghai Charity Foundation, dedicated to support Hubei Province on various tasks directly related to the prevention and control of the coronavirus and protection of medical personnel. The remaining RMB5 million will mainly focus on urgently needed goods and materials for epidemic prevention and treatment. Previously, two affiliated companies of SMIC, namely China Fortune-Tech Capital Co., Ltd and Semiconductor Manufacturing Electronics (Shaoxing) Corporation, have already donated RMB1 million and RMB0.5 million respectively for epidemic prevention and control.

Currently, the novel coronavirus continues to spread, which may continue to affect the health and safety of the population. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has attracted a lot of attention, and is weighing on the hearts and minds of SMIC employees. "Caring for people, caring for the environment, and caring for society" is SMIC's long-term corporate social responsibility practice. Throughout this difficult situation the Company is working hard to maintain the uninterrupted state of manufacturing operations and the health and safety of its employees. In addition, SMIC is closely monitoring the progress of the epidemic prevention and control, and SMIC expresses the deep regards for the safety of all health workers and disease prevention personnel.

Dr. Zhou Zixue, Chairman of SMIC said, "The current prevention and control of the novel coronavirus is serious and the task is arduous. Medical personnel from all over the country are fighting at the forefront of the epidemic. Their brave medical professionalism and selfless dedication are admirable and stirring. This donation represents the support from all the employees at SMIC to the coronavirus containing, and with highest respect to the medical workers. I believe that with the leadership of the government and everyone united, we will win this battle and defeat this disease. "

About SMIC

SMIC is one of the leading foundries in the world, is Mainland China's most advanced and largest foundry, broadest in technology coverage, and most comprehensive in semiconductor manufacturing services. SMIC provides integrated circuit (IC) foundry and technology services on process nodes from 0.35 micron to 14 nanometer. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has an international manufacturing and service base. In China, SMIC has a 300mm wafer fabrication facility (fab), a 200mm fab and a majority-ownedjoint-venture 300mm fab for advanced nodes (under construction) in Shanghai; a 300mm fab and a majority-owned 300mm fab for advanced nodes in Beijing; 200mm fabs in Tianjin and Shenzhen; and a majority-ownedjoint-venture 300mm bumping facility in Jiangyin. SMIC also has marketing and customer service offices in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and Taiwan China, and a representative office in Hong Kong China.

By order of the Board

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Gao Yonggang

Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, PRC

7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

ZHOU Zixue (Chairman)

ZHAO Haijun (Co-Chief Executive Officer) LIANG Mong Song (Co-Chief Executive Officer)

GAO Yonggang (Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary)

Non-executive Directors

CHEN Shanzhi

ZHOU Jie

REN Kai

LU Jun

TONG Guohua

Independent Non-executive Directors

William Tudor BROWN

CONG Jingsheng Jason

LAU Lawrence Juen-Yee

FAN Ren Da Anthony

YOUNG Kwang Leei

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

SMIC - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 00:17:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURIN
07:18pSEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Voluntary announcement donation of rmb10 millio..
PU
02/04AT&S shares plummet after it cuts forecast due to coronavirus
RE
02/03Huawei, Chinese chip makers keep factories humming despite virus outbreak
RE
01/10SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : SMIC Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Webcast Conf..
PR
2019SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Continuing connected transactions in relation t..
PU
2019SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Connected transaction capital contribution in s..
PU
2019SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Completion of the issue of us$200 million zero ..
PU
2019SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Continuing connected transactions in relation t..
PU
2019SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Revision of the existing annual cap for continu..
PU
2019SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING 'L : Compensation committee charter
PU
More news
Chart SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INT'L
Duration : Period :
Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Hai Jun Zhao Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mong Song Liang Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zi Xue Zhou Chairman
Yong Gang Gao CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Mei Sheng Zhou Vice President-Technology Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INT'L0.00%6 376
INTEL CORPORATION9.37%284 292
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%270 384
NVIDIA CORPORATION6.57%150 436
BROADCOM INC.0.43%125 384
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.23%115 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group