Semiconductor Manufacturing 'l : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DONATION OF RMB10 MILLION TO SUPPORT THE FRONTLINE TO FIGHT THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

中 芯 國 際 集 成 電 路 製 造 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 981)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DONATION OF RMB10 MILLION TO SUPPORT THE FRONTLINE TO FIGHT THE

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

This announcement is published on a voluntary basis by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (the "Company" or "SMIC").

On 7 February 2020, SMIC announced that the Company, together with its employees and members of its board of directors, donates RMB10 million to help fight the novel coronavirus epidemic. Among the donation, RMB5 million has been donated to the Shanghai Charity Foundation, dedicated to support Hubei Province on various tasks directly related to the prevention and control of the coronavirus and protection of medical personnel. The remaining RMB5 million will mainly focus on urgently needed goods and materials for epidemic prevention and treatment. Previously, two affiliated companies of SMIC, namely China Fortune-Tech Capital Co., Ltd and Semiconductor Manufacturing Electronics (Shaoxing) Corporation, have already donated RMB1 million and RMB0.5 million respectively for epidemic prevention and control.

Currently, the novel coronavirus continues to spread, which may continue to affect the health and safety of the population. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has attracted a lot of attention, and is weighing on the hearts and minds of SMIC employees. "Caring for people, caring for the environment, and caring for society" is SMIC's long-term corporate social responsibility practice. Throughout this difficult situation the Company is working hard to maintain the uninterrupted state of manufacturing operations and the health and safety of its employees. In addition, SMIC is closely monitoring the progress of the epidemic prevention and control, and SMIC expresses the deep regards for the safety of all health workers and disease prevention personnel.

Dr. Zhou Zixue, Chairman of SMIC said, "The current prevention and control of the novel coronavirus is serious and the task is arduous. Medical personnel from all over the country are fighting at the forefront of the epidemic. Their brave medical professionalism and selfless dedication are admirable and stirring. This donation represents the support from all the employees at SMIC to the coronavirus containing, and with highest respect to the medical workers. I believe that with the leadership of the government and everyone united, we will win this battle and defeat this disease. "