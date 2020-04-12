The U.S. vs. China: Who is Winning the Key -2

China has spent tens of billions of dollars over decades trying to get a leg up in semiconductors, essential ingredients in the race for faster computers and smartphones and more-sophisticated weaponry. Statistics from the Semiconductor Industry Association, based in Washington, D.C., suggest U.S. exports of chips to China have stayed around the same level for years, and that Chinese companies haven't gained tremendous market share, even domestically. About 47.5% of chips sold in China were American as of 2018, according to SIA figures.

China's neighbors have made a prominent place for themselves in the global semiconductor supply chain, with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. becoming a dominant smartphone and chip supplier and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. becoming the world's largest contract chip manufacturer.

That's a model that China could never seem to replicate. The country's leading chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., isn't able to produce the most cutting-edge chips with the smallest transistors. Some estimates suggest China is five to seven years behind the U.S. and Taiwan on chip technology, but it may take longer for China to catch up because cutting-edge chips are a moving target. By the time China is able to make chips that compete with the best available today, the rest of the industry will likely have taken another leap ahead.

That said, China has surprised U.S. officials by replacing American chips in many of its companies' electronic devices with a combination of domestic chips and ones sourced from non-U.S. companies. Huawei's newest phablets, launched last year, didn't include any U.S. chips, according to a teardown of the devices commissioned by the investment bank UBS.

For the short term, China's semiconductor strategy is focused on reducing reliance on the U.S., which often means finding other non-Chinese substitutes. In the long term, though, many industry observers think it's a matter of when, not if, China's huge investments in chip making finally pay off.

"If you're willing to spend billions of dollars for dozens of years, eventually you'll get there," says Jim Lewis, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C., think tank.

Edge goes to: U.S.

Autonomous vehicles

Silicon Valley businesses such as Google's Waymo and General Motors Co.'s Cruise got a head start on testing driverless-car technology, helping give U.S. companies the early lead in sensor hardware, such as the cameras and radar needed to detect obstacles on the road. And the U.S. dominance of the semiconductor industry gives American companies the edge in making the chips that will essentially be the brains of such vehicles.

Chinese companies were two to three years behind international rivals in the important capabilities needed for self-driving cars, McKinsey & Co. said in a report last year.

But in the long term, China is poised to come out ahead. It is already the world's biggest car market, and the country's regulatory environment -- such as restrictions on accessing maps on national-security grounds, as well as requiring foreign companies to partner with local ones -- favors domestic champions trying to win the market there, which include Baidu, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Pony.ai. "It will be difficult for American companies to be competitive," says Nikolaj Herskind, of Scandinavian consulting firm Qvartz.

China's huge population will give Chinese companies more data they can use to refine autonomous-vehicle technology. It also helps that the Chinese are more willing to try self-driving cars. While 48% of Americans said in a 2020 Deloitte survey that they thought autonomous vehicles were unsafe, only 35% of Chinese respondents thought the same thing.

China's lead in 5G infrastructure means its car companies can test, in real-world conditions, how the wireless technology can be used to beam map and traffic data to cars, or even remotely control vehicles in some situations.

But given how governments intensely regulate self-driving car tests and technology, says Andrey Berdichevskiy, director of Deloitte's Future of Mobility Solution Center, the most likely outcome of the autonomous-vehicle technology race is a bifurcated world -- similar to how the U.S. and China are developing their own ecosystems for other hardware and software.

"I expect U.S. and Chinese players to first become successful in their home markets, but regulations and consumer perception makes it harder for either side to flourish on the other's territory without a local partner," Mr. Berdichevskiy says.

The edge goes to: U.S., for now.

Mr. Fitch, a Wall Street Journal reporter in San Francisco, can be reached at asa.fitch@wsj.com. Mr. Woo, a Wall Street Journal reporter formerly based in Beijing, can be reached at stu.woo@wsj.com.