SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended February 28, 2019.



Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.6 million, a 68% increase compared to $972 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $847 thousand, compared to a loss of $978 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, or a net loss of $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.27 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In the second quarter, we shut down our manufacturing production for two weeks due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was break even, compared with gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of negative 23%. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was negative 56%, compared with negative 105% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $1.6 million at February 28, 2019, compared to $2.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

We expect revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2019 to be about $1.6 million +/- 10%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any projection of future revenues, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Christopher Lee

Chief Financial Officer

SemiLEDs Corporation

+886-37-586788

investor@semileds.com

SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

February 28, November 30, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,635 $ 2,574 Accounts receivable (including related parties), net 736 183 Inventories 2,073 2,220 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 355 378 Total current assets 4,799 5,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,448 6,678 Intangible assets, net 93 95 Investments in unconsolidated entities 912 910 Other assets 176 175 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,428 $ 13,213 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current installments of long-term debt $ 337 $ 335 Accounts payable 973 634 Advance receipt toward the convertible note 500 500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,149 5,580 Total current liabilities 3,959 7,049 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 5,040 1,921 Total liabilities 8,999 8,970 Commitments and contingencies EQUITY: SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 175,745 175,698 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,714 3,732 Accumulated deficit (176,076 ) (175,229 ) Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity 3,383 4,201 Noncontolling interests 46 42 Total equity 3,429 4,243 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 12,428 $ 13,213





SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)

Three Months Ended February 28, November 30, 2019 2018 Revenues, net $ 1,630 $ 972 Cost of revenues 1,628 1,191 Gross profit (loss) 2 (219 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 298 334 Selling, general and administrative 619 757 Loss on disposals of long-lived assets — (288 ) Total operating expenses 917 803 Loss from operations (915 ) (1,022 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expenses, net (36 ) (5 ) Other income (loss), net (126 ) 80 Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net 233 (36 ) Total other income (expenses), net 71 39 Loss before income taxes (844 ) (983 ) Income tax expense — — Net loss (844 ) (983 ) Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3 (5 ) Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $ (847 ) $ (978 ) Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.27 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: Basic and diluted 3,579 3,560



