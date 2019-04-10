SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
04/10/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended February 28, 2019.
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.6 million, a 68% increase compared to $972 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $847 thousand, compared to a loss of $978 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, or a net loss of $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.27 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In the second quarter, we shut down our manufacturing production for two weeks due to the Chinese New Year holiday.
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was break even, compared with gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of negative 23%. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was negative 56%, compared with negative 105% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $1.6 million at February 28, 2019, compared to $2.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
We expect revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2019 to be about $1.6 million +/- 10%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any projection of future revenues, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Contacts:
Christopher Lee Chief Financial Officer SemiLEDs Corporation +886-37-586788 investor@semileds.com
SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars)
February 28,
November 30,
2019
2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,635
$
2,574
Accounts receivable (including related parties), net
736
183
Inventories
2,073
2,220
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
355
378
Total current assets
4,799
5,355
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,448
6,678
Intangible assets, net
93
95
Investments in unconsolidated entities
912
910
Other assets
176
175
TOTAL ASSETS
$
12,428
$
13,213
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current installments of long-term debt
$
337
$
335
Accounts payable
973
634
Advance receipt toward the convertible note
500
500
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,149
5,580
Total current liabilities
3,959
7,049
Long-term debt, excluding current installments
5,040
1,921
Total liabilities
8,999
8,970
Commitments and contingencies
EQUITY:
SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity
Common stock
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
175,745
175,698
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,714
3,732
Accumulated deficit
(176,076
)
(175,229
)
Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity
3,383
4,201
Noncontolling interests
46
42
Total equity
3,429
4,243
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
12,428
$
13,213
SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
February 28,
November 30,
2019
2018
Revenues, net
$
1,630
$
972
Cost of revenues
1,628
1,191
Gross profit (loss)
2
(219
)
Operating expenses:
Research and development
298
334
Selling, general and administrative
619
757
Loss on disposals of long-lived assets
—
(288
)
Total operating expenses
917
803
Loss from operations
(915
)
(1,022
)
Other income (expenses):
Interest expenses, net
(36
)
(5
)
Other income (loss), net
(126
)
80
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net
233
(36
)
Total other income (expenses), net
71
39
Loss before income taxes
(844
)
(983
)
Income tax expense
—
—
Net loss
(844
)
(983
)
Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
3
(5
)
Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders
$
(847
)
$
(978
)
Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.24
)
$
(0.27
)
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders: