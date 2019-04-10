SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Log in
HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, ended February 28, 2019.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $1.6 million, a 68% increase compared to $972 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $847 thousand, compared to a loss of $978 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, or a net loss of $0.24 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.27 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. In the second quarter, we shut down our manufacturing production for two weeks due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was break even, compared with gross margin for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 of negative 23%. Operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was negative 56%, compared with negative 105% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The Company’s cash and cash equivalents was $1.6 million at February 28, 2019, compared to $2.6 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

We expect revenue for the third quarter ending May 31, 2019 to be about $1.6 million +/- 10%.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any projection of future revenues, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs’ business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs’ position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs’ or industry performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs’ business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Christopher Lee
Chief Financial Officer
SemiLEDs Corporation
+886-37-586788
investor@semileds.com

 
SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
       
  February 28,  November 30, 
  2019  2018 
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,635  $2,574 
Accounts receivable (including related parties), net  736   183 
Inventories  2,073   2,220 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  355   378 
Total current assets  4,799   5,355 
Property, plant and equipment, net  6,448   6,678 
Intangible assets, net  93   95 
Investments in unconsolidated entities  912   910 
Other assets  176   175 
TOTAL ASSETS $12,428  $13,213 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Current installments of long-term debt $337  $335 
Accounts payable  973   634 
Advance receipt toward the convertible note  500   500 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  2,149   5,580 
Total current liabilities  3,959   7,049 
Long-term debt, excluding current installments  5,040   1,921 
Total liabilities  8,999   8,970 
Commitments and contingencies        
EQUITY:        
SemiLEDs stockholders’ equity        
Common stock      
Additional paid-in capital  175,745   175,698 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  3,714   3,732 
Accumulated deficit  (176,076)  (175,229)
Total SemiLEDs stockholders' equity  3,383   4,201 
Noncontolling interests  46   42 
Total equity  3,429   4,243 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $12,428  $13,213 
         


  
SEMILEDS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data)
 
    
  Three  Months  Ended 
  February 28,  November 30, 
  2019  2018 
Revenues, net $1,630  $972 
Cost of revenues  1,628   1,191 
Gross profit (loss)  2   (219)
Operating expenses:        
Research and development  298   334 
Selling, general and administrative  619   757 
Loss on disposals of long-lived assets     (288)
Total operating expenses  917   803 
Loss from operations  (915)  (1,022)
Other income (expenses):        
Interest expenses, net  (36)  (5)
Other income (loss), net  (126)  80 
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net  233   (36)
Total other income (expenses), net  71   39 
Loss before income taxes  (844)  (983)
Income tax expense      
Net loss  (844)  (983)
Less: Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  3   (5)
Net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders $(847) $(978)
Net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:        
Basic and diluted $(0.24) $(0.27)
Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders:        
Basic and diluted  3,579   3,560 
         

 

SemiLEDs logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
