SemiLEDs : Third Quarter

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): July 10, 2020

SEMILEDS CORPORATION

3F, No.11 Ke Jung Rd., Chu-Nan Site, Hsinchu Science Park, Chu-Nan 350, Miao-Li County, Taiwan, R.O.C.

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: +886-37-586788

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0000056 LEDs The Nasdaq Stock Market

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 10, 2020, SemiLEDs Corporation issued a press release announcing its preliminary financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2020, ended May 31, 2020.

Such information is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Press release, dated July 10, 2020, entitled "SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results."

Date: July 10, 2020

SemiLEDs Corporation

By: /s/ Christopher Lee Name: Christopher Lee Title: Chief Financial Officer

SemiLEDs Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

Financial Results

Hsinchu, Taiwan (July 10, 2020) - SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), "SemiLEDs" or the "Company," a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended May 31, 2020.

Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.6 million, a 2% increase compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $513 thousand, compared to a gain of $348 thousand in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, or a net loss of $0.14 per diluted share, compared to a net gain of $0.08 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was 27%, compared with gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 of 36%. Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was negative 47%, compared with negative 26% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The Company's cash and cash equivalents was $2.5 million at May 31, 2020, compared to $3.2 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

We are unable to forecast revenue for the fourth quarter ending August 31, 2020 at this time given the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the Company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops and manufactures LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, any statements about historical results that may suggest trends for SemiLEDs' business; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements of expectation or belief regarding recovery of the LED industry, market opportunities and other future events or technology developments; any statements regarding SemiLEDs' position to capitalize on any market opportunities; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future SemiLEDs' or industry performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. SemiLEDs' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and other SemiLEDs filings with the SEC (which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website athttp://www.sec.gov) discuss some of the important risks and other factors that may affect SemiLEDs' business, results of operations and financial condition. SemiLEDs undertakes no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Christopher Lee

Chief Financial Officer SemiLEDs Corporation +886-37-586788investor@semileds.com

