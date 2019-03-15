Semperit : Appointments to the Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding

15.03.2019 (Press information)

• Dr Christoph Kollatz and Christoph Trentini will resign from the Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting

• The Supervisory Board mandate of Dr Felix Fremerey ends, which was dormant since he joined the Semperit Management Board last autumn

• Peter Edelmann, Birgit Noggler and Patrick Prügger are proposed as new Supervisory Board members at the Annual General Meeting

• Peter Edelmann is designated Chairman of the Supervisory Board

• The Semperit Management continues its consistent restructuring course

Vienna, Austria, 15 March 2019 - Prior to the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2019, the Nomination Committee of the publicly listed Semperit AG Holding addressed questions of succession planning for the Supervisory Board.

Dr Christoph Kollatz (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Christoph Trentini will resign from the Supervisory Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in order to devote themselves to other tasks in the future.

As a member of the Semperit Management Board, Dr Felix Fremerey is focused on the intensive and comprehensive restructuring of the Medical Sector. His current interim Management Board mandate shall therefore be transformed into a permanent one. Accordingly, the Supervisory Board mandate of Dr Fremerey ends, which was dormant from the moment he was appointed to the Semperit Management Board.

Birgit Noggler, Finance Expert, and Patrick Prügger, Managing Director (CFO) of B & C Industrieholding, are proposed as new members of the Supervisory Board by the Nomination Committee. Peter Edelmann was designated as the future Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The consistent restructuring and transformation course at Semperit is not affected by the planned personnel changes in the Supervisory Board: The experienced Semperit Management Board team will continue to implement the developed path, which is supported by the Supervisory Board, with great emphasis.

Contact:

Monika Riedel

Director Group Communications & Sustainability

+43 676 8715 8620



Stefan Marin

Head of Investor Relations

+43 676 8715 8210



www.semperitgroup.com

www.facebook.com/SemperitAGHolding

https://twitter.com/semperitgroup

About Semperit:

The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally-oriented group that develops, produces, and sells in more than 100 countries highly specialised rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors: examination and surgical gloves, hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, and products for railway superstructures. The headquarters of this long-standing Austrian company, which was founded in 1824, are located in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 6,800 people worldwide, including about 3,700 in Asia and more than 800 in Austria (Vienna and production site in Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 16 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In 2017 the group generated revenue of EUR 874.2 million and an EBITDA of EUR 35.8 million.