Sempra Energy : Announces Planned Sale Of Businesses In Peru And Chile

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) today announced that, as part of its increasing focus on North American markets, the company is initiating the process to sell its equity interests in its South American businesses, including Luz del Sur S.A.A. in Peruand Chilquinta Energía S.A. in Chile.

'We have set a clear strategic goal of becoming North America'spremier energy infrastructure company,' said Jeffrey W. Martin, chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy. 'This planned sale allows us more focused capital investment in the U.S. and Mexicoto support additional growth opportunities, with a view toward creating greater shareholder value and a stronger balance sheet.

'Luz del Surin Peru, Chilquinta Energía in Chileand their affiliates have been strong-performing investments for us over the past two decades of our ownership. They've made significant contributions to Sempra Energy and offer exciting future growth opportunities.'

The planned sale includes Sempra Energy's 100-percent stake in Chilquinta Energía and 83.6-percent stake in Luz del Sur, as well as Sempra Energy's interests in two energy-services companies, Tecnored and Tecsur, which provide electric construction and infrastructure services to Chilquinta Energía and Luz del Sur, respectively. Sempra Energy originally acquired approximately 50-percent ownership in Chilquinta Energía and an approximate 42-percent ownership interest in Luz del Surin 1999. In 2011, Sempra Energy acquired its partner's stakes in the utilities, resulting in 100-percent ownership of Chilquinta Energía and majority ownership of Luz del Sur. Some shares of Luz del Surare held by institutional investors and the general public.

Sempra Energy expects the planned sales process to be completed by the end of 2019.

Luz del Surserves more than 4.9 million consumers in the southern region of Lima, Peru, and is the largest electric company in that country. Luz del Suralso is active in the development and operation of hydroelectric projects, including its Santa Teresahydroelectric plant in central Peru.

Chilquinta Energía is the third-largest distributor of electricity in Chile. Chilquinta Energía provides electricity to more than 2 million consumers in the cities of Valparaisoand Viña del Mar in central Chile, and also is active in the development and operation of electric transmission lines.

Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion, is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide.

This press release contains statements that are not historical fact and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' 'estimates,' 'projects,' 'forecasts,' 'contemplates,' 'assumes,' 'depends,' 'should,' 'could,' 'would,' 'will,' 'confident,' 'may,' 'can,' 'potential,' 'possible,' 'proposed,' 'target,' 'pursue,' 'outlook,' 'maintain,' or similar expressions or when we discuss our guidance, strategy, plans, goals, vision, opportunities, projections, initiatives, objectives or intentions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra Energy has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forecasts or projections or other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) and Infraestructura Energética Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. (IEnova) are not the same companies as the California utilities, San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E) or Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), and Sempra South American Utilities, Sempra North American Infrastructure, Sempra LNG & Midstream, Sempra Renewables, Sempra Mexico, Sempra Texas Utility, Oncor and IEnova are not regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

