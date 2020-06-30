Log in
SEMPRA ENERGY

SEMPRA ENERGY

(SRE)
  Report
News 


Sempra Energy : Completes Business Exit From South America, Raises EPS Guidance

06/30/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Sempra Energy said Tuesday it has completed its business exit from South America, adding its "investments are now focused in top-tier markets in North America."

Sempra also raised its 2020 guidance for earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share.

Sempra said its exit from South America followed "the recently announced sale of its Chilean businesses, which generated approximately $2.23 billion in total cash proceeds, subject to post-closing adjustments."

Trevor Mihalik, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, said, "By successfully executing on a broad capital recycling program, the past two years have proven to be transformational for our company and have allowed us to efficiently concentrate our capital program on the most attractive markets in North America."

Also on Tuesday, Sempra said it was raising its full-year 2020 GAAP earnings-per-share guidance range to between $12.38 and $13.32, from $11.88 to $13.02. The company also boosted its adjusted EPS guidance range to between $7.20 and $7.80, from $6.70 to $7.50.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SEMPRA ENERGY -0.75% 117.23 Delayed Quote.-25.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 173 M - -
Net income 2020 2 180 M - -
Net Debt 2020 24 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 3,54%
Capitalization 34 555 M 34 555 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,26x
Nbr of Employees 13 969
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart SEMPRA ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Sempra Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEMPRA ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 140,29 $
Last Close Price 118,12 $
Spread / Highest target 46,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey Walker Martin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Victor Arriola Group President & Chief Sustainability Officer
Trevor Ian Mihalik Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric G. Trapp Vice President-Security & Technology
William D. Jones Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SEMPRA ENERGY-25.66%34 555
ORSTED A/S11.81%48 809
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.55%42 106
ENGIE-22.29%30 371
E.ON SE4.09%29 074
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-18.07%28 349
